Flying Chanclas Downed in Series Opener

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-2 Thursday night to snap San Antonio's six-game winning streak. The Flying Chanclas had their opportunities to take the series opener but finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

San Antonio starter Zack Brown kept the ball down all night long as he induced 10 ground ball outs but was dealt the loss after he allowed three runs, two earned on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.

Troy Stokes Jr. put the Flying Chanclas on the board by roping a solo home run over the left field fence in the second inning. The home run knotted the score at one run apiece as the Storm Chasers had taken the lead in the top half of the frame thanks to an error by San Antonio shortstop Jake Hager.

The Storm Chasers added a pair of runs in the fifth on RBI doubles from Cheslor Cuthbert and Bubba Starling. The two runs in the fifth were enough to squeak past San Antonio on the night. The Flying Chanclas got one run back in the sixth but it was not enough.

The Missions and Storm Chasers continue their four-game series at Saturday night at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Aaron Wilkerson (3-0, 0.56) will start for San Antonio. Omaha has not announced its starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

* With the loss, San Antonio dropped to 34-21 on the season.

* The 3-2 ballgame was the 22nd one-run game of the season for San Antonio, the most in the PCL

* Travis Shaw went 1-for-3 with two walks and a strikeout

* Nate Orf collected two more hits to extend his hitting streak to five games.

* San Antonio did not allow a home run for the fourth straight game, its longest such streak of the season.

