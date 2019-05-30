Game Notes at Albuquerque

Tonight's Game: The Aces look for back-to-back wins against the Isotopes after taking game one by a score of 7-6. Reno is now 5-2 against Albuquerque this season. Taking the ball for the Biggest Little City tonight will be lefty Alex Young. The TCU alum comes into the game sporting a 2-1 record and 6.48 ERA. He's pitched well this season against the 'Topes owning a 1-0 record in two games pitched out of the bullpen. He's thrown 4.1 innings while giving up just one run on two hits while striking out seven. Albuquerque will counter with lefty Pat Dean who enters with a 0-4 record and 8.82 ERA. This will be Dean's first appearance against the Aces this season.

K Me: Kevin Ginkel has been a stopper out of bullpen for the Aces this season and was dominant last night. He struck out the side in both innings of relief bringing his season total to 21 in 10.0 IP in Triple-A. The University of Arizona alum also struck out the side in both innings he pitched on 5/12 against Salt Lake. Ginkel now has 220 strikeouts in 155.2 innings pitched since his Minor League career started in 2016. The righty from San Diego, California is the Diamondbacks' No. 29 prospect according to MLBPipeline.

Team Strikeout Effort: Braden Shipley (8), Ben Taylor (1), and Kevin Ginkel (6) struck out 15 combined Isotopes in last night's contest setting a new season high for the team. The previous 2019 record was 14 set on 5/22 against El Paso. Taylor Widener lead the way with eight strikeouts that start.

Comeback Wins: Last night's victory was the third win this season the Aces won in their final at-bat and their first on the road. They walked-off twice at home this season. Once on April 27 in a 14-13 win over Fresno thanks to a nine-run ninth. And then again on May 17 on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Juniel Querecuto.

Stay Hot, Leyba: Aces infielder Domingo Leyba enters tonight's game riding a nine-game hitting streak, his second of the season. Since May 20, he's hitting .410 (16-for-39) with four home runs, 14 RBIs, 12 runs scored and seven doubles. The longest hit streak for Reno this season is a 12-gamer by Yasmany Tomas from 5/10-5/25.

Marty Party: Marty Herum turned in his third multi-hit performance of the season last night going 2-for-4 at the dish with a double and 2 RBIs. He drove in the tying-runs on a RBI-single in the ninth. His other multi-hit games came on 5/6 @ Sacramento and 4/29 vs. Las Vegas.

Clarkey Making History: Taylor Clarke is scheduled to make his third start of the season for the Diamondbacks when the club takes on the Colorado Rockies today at 12:10 p.m. PT. He made his first appearance on 4/20 picking up a save against the Chicago Cubs, then earned a loss against Tampa Bay on 5/7 and a win on 5/25 against San Francisco. He is one of two MLB pitchers to earn all three decisions in his first three career appearances.

Hometown Kid: Isotopes' infielder Garrett Hampson is a Reno native and attended Reno High School during his prep days. Hampson went on to play for Long Beach State and is a top Rockies' prospect.

