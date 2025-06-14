Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Full Match Highlights: Stoppage Time Drama!
June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to Second Short-Term Agreements of 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- Preston Judd's Stoppage-Time Heroics Rescue Point Despite San Jose Being Down To 10 Men In Second Half - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes Share Points in 1-1 Draw at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes Share Points in 1-1 Draw at Providence Park
- Timbers Set to Honor 1975 Alumni at Spirit of 75 Night Friday, June 13, at Providence Park
- Timbers Down St. Louis City SC 2-1 with Late Game Winner at Providence Park
- Timbers Announce Kickoff Times for Leagues Cup 2025 Matches
- Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup