Pooch Party to Take Place on March 26

Bring your dog to the Checkers' Pooch Party game on Sunday, March 26!

To secure a seat for you and your best friend for the annual event, part of Pet Weekend presented by NutriSource, use the purchase link on this page. There, you can find seats in a dog-friendly area of the coliseum and will also have the option of adding on a Checkers-branded frisbee. Doors open one hour prior to the 1 p.m. game against Providence.

Please note that dogs do not need their own ticket unless their owners would like to have an additional seat's worth of space. Dogs will enter the building through a dedicated line through the far left doors in the box office and exchange their tickets for seats in Sections 101-103 or 111. When entering the coliseum, please head directly to those sections and avoid concession areas throughout the game. Fans will be asked to sign a waiver upon arrival.

