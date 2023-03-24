Slow Start Downs Hogs in 6-2 Loss to Manitoba

March 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Winnipeg, Manitoba - Unable to overcome a four-goal deficit after the first period, the Rockford IceHogs fell 6-2 to the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at Canada Life Centre. Luke Philp set a career high 45 points with his 23rd goal of the season.

The Moose dominated the first period and took a commanding 4-0 lead before the first intermission. Scoring only 32 seconds into the contest, Manitoba defenseman Leon Gawanke went top shelf, gloveside on IceHogs netminder Arvid Soderblom from the left circle, and Moose forward Alex Limoges tapped in a centering pass at 3:01.

Later in the frame, forward Greg Meireles slipped a backhanded shot by Soderblom at 15:05, and forward Daniel Torgersson netted a loose puck in the slot at 16:42 to put the Moose on top 4-0.

Head Coach Anders Sorensen made a goaltending change to start the second stanza, and Jaxson Stauber stepped in for Soderblom, but forward Jansen Harkins immediately punched a shot over the shoulder of Stauber on a breakaway 54 seconds into the frame, extending Manitoba's lead to 5-0.

Finally putting points on the board, forward Luke Philp extended his point streak to five games with his 23rd goal of the season on the power play at 4:40. Forward Michal Teply shuttled a pass from the left circle to forward Brett Seney in the right circle, and Philp dropped down to one knee and shoveled Seney's centering pass behind Moose goalie Arvid Holm and cut Manitoba's lead to 5-1.

Rockford scored its second goal of the middle frame and shortened the deficit to 5-2. After a sliding Jakub Galvas blocked a pass, Seney flicked the puck out to center ice, and defenseman Isaak Phillips picked it up and went to the forehand on Holm at 15:22 for his fifth tally of the season.

Despite the Hogs' promising outlook in the second period, forward Dominic Toninato dropped back a pass from the right circle, and Limoges scored on a wrister on the man advantage at 3:05 in the final frame, stretching the lead to 6-2 on his second tally of the night.

Getting hit with the loss, Soderblom turned in 14 saves on 18 Manitoba shots. Stauber turned away 18 of 20 Moose shots through two periods. Holm marked 24 saves on 26 Rockford shots to earn the win.

Next Home Game

The next home game for the IceHogs is Friday, Mar. 31 against the Laval Rocket at 7 p.m. It's another $2 Beer Friday! $2 Beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse throughout the end of the second intermission.

Today

IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Moose 3/24/23

Play

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.