Slow Start Downs Hogs in 6-2 Loss to Manitoba
March 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Winnipeg, Manitoba - Unable to overcome a four-goal deficit after the first period, the Rockford IceHogs fell 6-2 to the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at Canada Life Centre. Luke Philp set a career high 45 points with his 23rd goal of the season.
The Moose dominated the first period and took a commanding 4-0 lead before the first intermission. Scoring only 32 seconds into the contest, Manitoba defenseman Leon Gawanke went top shelf, gloveside on IceHogs netminder Arvid Soderblom from the left circle, and Moose forward Alex Limoges tapped in a centering pass at 3:01.
Later in the frame, forward Greg Meireles slipped a backhanded shot by Soderblom at 15:05, and forward Daniel Torgersson netted a loose puck in the slot at 16:42 to put the Moose on top 4-0.
Head Coach Anders Sorensen made a goaltending change to start the second stanza, and Jaxson Stauber stepped in for Soderblom, but forward Jansen Harkins immediately punched a shot over the shoulder of Stauber on a breakaway 54 seconds into the frame, extending Manitoba's lead to 5-0.
Finally putting points on the board, forward Luke Philp extended his point streak to five games with his 23rd goal of the season on the power play at 4:40. Forward Michal Teply shuttled a pass from the left circle to forward Brett Seney in the right circle, and Philp dropped down to one knee and shoveled Seney's centering pass behind Moose goalie Arvid Holm and cut Manitoba's lead to 5-1.
Rockford scored its second goal of the middle frame and shortened the deficit to 5-2. After a sliding Jakub Galvas blocked a pass, Seney flicked the puck out to center ice, and defenseman Isaak Phillips picked it up and went to the forehand on Holm at 15:22 for his fifth tally of the season.
Despite the Hogs' promising outlook in the second period, forward Dominic Toninato dropped back a pass from the right circle, and Limoges scored on a wrister on the man advantage at 3:05 in the final frame, stretching the lead to 6-2 on his second tally of the night.
Getting hit with the loss, Soderblom turned in 14 saves on 18 Manitoba shots. Stauber turned away 18 of 20 Moose shots through two periods. Holm marked 24 saves on 26 Rockford shots to earn the win.
Next Home Game
The next home game for the IceHogs is Friday, Mar. 31 against the Laval Rocket at 7 p.m. It's another $2 Beer Friday! $2 Beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse throughout the end of the second intermission.
Today
IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Moose 3/24/23
Play
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2023
- Griffins Complete Comeback Over Iowa, Move Within Eight Points of Playoffs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Mount Comeback, Wild Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Arvid Holm Notches 24 Saves and Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Slow Start Downs Hogs in 6-2 Loss to Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Rally In Second Period For Shootout Win Over Bears - Rochester Americans
- Islanders Top Senators - Bridgeport Islanders
- Cuylle's Hat Trick Leads Wolf Pack Past Thunderbirds in Thrilling 6-5 Victory - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Secure High-Energy 3-2 Overtime Win Against Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Stun T-Birds, 6-5 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Win Fourth Straight Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Americans - Hershey Bears
- Comets Handle Crunch at Home, Win 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Game Day - SD vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Nathan Smith Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pooch Party to Take Place on March 26 - Charlotte Checkers
- Join the Stars for Military Appreciation Weekend - Texas Stars
- Series Preview: March 24 & 25 vs. CVF - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Sign Dylan St. Cyr to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Murray and Loans Poirier Back to Texas - Texas Stars
- Bears Send Stevenson and Maass to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Open Final Three-In-Three Weekend with 'I-91 Rivalry' Matchup - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Belleville Senators in Ontario Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Look to Keep Pace in Playoff Standings Tonight in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.