Monsters Secure High-Energy 3-2 Overtime Win Against Marlies
March 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 3-2 in overtime on Friday night in front of 10,688 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 27-26-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a quick back-and-forth pace for most of the first period, Joona Luoto notched a shorthanded tally at 19:47 assisted by Roman Ahcan putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. The Marlies responded in the middle frame with a power-play marker from Kyle Clifford at 6:46 and Max Ellis' goal at 11:49, but Tyler Angle scored at 14:08 off a feed from Ahcan tying the game 2-2 heading into the final intermission. Following a scoreless third period, the high energy continued into the extra frame where Daniil Tarasov stopped a penalty shot followed by Trey Fix-Wolansky grabbing the game winner with helpers from Jake Christiansen and Cole Sillinger bringing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Tarasov made 37 saves for the win while Toronto's Keith Petruzzelli stopped 31 shots in defeat.
The Monsters have a quick turnaround to face the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, March 25, with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Coca Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 0 1 - 3 TOR 0 2 0 0 - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 34 0/5 3/4 8 min / 4 inf TOR 39 1/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Tarasov W 39 2 5-5-0 TOR Petruzzelli OT 31 3 12-7-1 Cleveland Record: 27-26-5-2, 6th North Division Toronto Record: 40-18-3-2, 1st North Division
