Monsters Secure High-Energy 3-2 Overtime Win Against Marlies

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 3-2 in overtime on Friday night in front of 10,688 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 27-26-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

After a quick back-and-forth pace for most of the first period, Joona Luoto notched a shorthanded tally at 19:47 assisted by Roman Ahcan putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. The Marlies responded in the middle frame with a power-play marker from Kyle Clifford at 6:46 and Max Ellis' goal at 11:49, but Tyler Angle scored at 14:08 off a feed from Ahcan tying the game 2-2 heading into the final intermission. Following a scoreless third period, the high energy continued into the extra frame where Daniil Tarasov stopped a penalty shot followed by Trey Fix-Wolansky grabbing the game winner with helpers from Jake Christiansen and Cole Sillinger bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Tarasov made 37 saves for the win while Toronto's Keith Petruzzelli stopped 31 shots in defeat.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 0 1 - 3 TOR 0 2 0 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 34 0/5 3/4 8 min / 4 inf TOR 39 1/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Tarasov W 39 2 5-5-0 TOR Petruzzelli OT 31 3 12-7-1 Cleveland Record: 27-26-5-2, 6th North Division Toronto Record: 40-18-3-2, 1st North Division

