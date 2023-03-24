Bears Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Americans

(Hershey, PA)-The Hershey Bears (37-16-5-3) built a 3-0 lead by the early stages of the second period, but the Rochester Americans (29-25-4-3) stormed back with three goals of their own, and Hershey fell by an eventual 4-3 score in the shootout on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.

The point earned has reduced Hershey's Magic Number to secure a playoff berth to three points.

The Bears struck in the game's opening minute when Mike Vecchione whacked at the puck off the leg pad of Malcom Subban to put home his 21st of the season just 29 seconds into the opening frame. Mike Sgarbossa and Ethen Frank picked up assists on the goal.

Sam Anas put Hershey up 2-0 at 4:47 when he grabbed a Dylan McIlrath rebound that popped back into the slot and put home his ninth of the season. Joe Snively earned a secondary helper with the tally.

The Chocolate and White extended the lead to 3-0 at 1:35 of the second stanza when Aaron Ness cycled the puck behind the Rochester net to Snively, who emerged at the right post and dished it across the crease to Connor McMichael, who beat Subban for his 15th of the season and extended his point streak to six games (3g, 3a).

The Amerks got on the board less than two minutes later when Joseph Cecconi beat Zach Fucale to make the score 3-1.

Rochester closed the deficit at 12:03 when Brett Murray snapped a one-touch pass past Fucale, making it a 3-2 game.

Murray scored again at 18:30 with the Americans on the power play, to bring the game level at 3-3.

With the game tied at the end of regulation and overtime, Mason Jobst scored in the first round of the skills competition, and Aleksandr Kisakov netted the shootout-deciding goal in the third round, while Subban turned aside McMichael and Snively.

Shots finished 33-27 in favor of the Americans. Fucale went 29-for-32 for Hershey in the shootout defeat; Subban was 24-for-27 for Rochester. The Bears were 0-for-2 on the power play; the Americans finished 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

