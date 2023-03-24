Game Day - SD vs CGY

The Wranglers begin their four game homestand tonight as they host the San Diego Gulls at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Head-2-Head: CGY- 4 SD - 0

AWAY: San Diego Gulls (19-41-1-1) (40 Pts. - 10th in Pacific)

HOME: Calgary Wranglers (43-15-3-1) (90 Pts. - 1st in Pacific)

The Wranglers have won all four meetings against the Gulls this season, but haven't faced them since December 2022. Calgary has outscored San Diego 21-4 in those four contests, which included two shutout victories.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

December 11, 2022 vs San Diego Gulls - CGY W, 5-2

December 9, 2022 vs San Diego Gulls - CGY W, 3-0

December 3, 2022 @ San Diego Gulls - CGY W, 6-0

December 2, 2022 @ San Diego Gulls - CGY W, 7-2

HEATING UP: Dustin Wolf

Dustin Wolf is heating up!

Wolf has three wins against the Gulls this season - including two shutouts - and he is playing at the top of his game right now. He leads the AHL with six shutouts on the year and has two shutouts in his last three starts for Calgary. Wolf is the league-leader in Wins (36), Shutouts (6), GAA (2.17), Sv% (.930), Minutes Played (2821:22) and Games (48) this season.

CGY Player to Watch: #7 Brett Sutter

Keep an eye out for No.7 Brett Sutter tonight.

Sutter has enjoyed playing the Gulls so far this season. In four games against San Diego, Sutter has 5 points (2g, 3a) including scoring the game-winner on December 11, 2022.

Currently in a tight race to maintain first place in the AHL standings, Sutter says the group is focused more on what they need to do each game, rather than scoreboard watching, or looking too far ahead.

"Just trying to focus on our game," Sutter explained. "Final stretch and heading into playoffs we've got to dial in all those little details that are going to make us successful. Trying not to focus on too much going on around the league and just get our game in order."

