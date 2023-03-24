Griffins Mount Comeback, Wild Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Defeat

DES MOINES, Iowa. - The Iowa Wild nearly held on for a regulation victory over Grand Rapids Friday night, but the Griffins scored late to tie the game and took a 4-3 win in a shootout. Iowa welcomed the team's 2 millionth fan into the building as a part of the team's 10th anniversary season.

Steven Fogarty scored on a Wild power play just 1:20 into the game. After Joe Hicketts and Nic Petan sent the puck to the goal line, Fogarty chipped a backhand shot through John Lethemon (21 saves) from close range.

Grand Rapids responded with a power-play tally with 8:59 remaining in the opening period when Danny O'Regan snapped a rebound from the right circle past Jesper Wallstedt (27 saves).

The teams entered the first intermission tied at 1-1. Grand Rapids led the shot count 8-6.

Turner Ottenbreit restored a one-goal lead for Iowa 5:58 into the second period when Hicketts set him up for a one-timer at the right point that found its way under the arm of Lethemon.

Patrick Curry put the Wild up 3-1 with 7:31 remaining in the middle frame. After Iowa forced a turnover, Damien Giroux laid the puck off to Curry, who blasted a slap shot past the glove of Lethemon.

Joel L'Esperance broke through the Iowa defense and scored with 1:33 to play in the second to make the score 3-2.

The Wild carried the 3-2 lead into the second intermission. Iowa held an 18-15 lead in shots through 40 minutes.

Iowa nearly held Grand Rapids off for the remainder of regulation, but Pontus Andreasson tied the game at 3-3 with five seconds remaining and Lethemon pulled in favor of an extra attacker.

After neither team was able to score in overtime, O'Regan and L'Esperance each scored in the shootout to earn the Griffins the extra point.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 31-24. The Wild went 1-for-4 on the power play while the Griffins were 1-for-1 with the man advantage.

Iowa and Grand Rapids finish their weekend set Saturday at 12 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The Wild will wear specialty jerseys designed by local artist Curtist Poortinga.

