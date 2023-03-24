Series Preview: March 24 & 25 vs. CVF

March 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who are second in the Pacific Division, in a home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday evening. They will play at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday before traveling to Coachella for Saturday's game. The Knights will look to carry momentum from their comeback victory against the Bakersfield Condors last Saturday into this week's games.

Forward Gemel Smith was happy with the team's resilience after they fell into an early deficit.

"Yeah, there was a lot of adversity. But the boys showed no quit," he said. "We just wanted to make it all worth it. So we just dialed in and got the job done."

Forward Gage Quinney highlighted defenseman Jake Bischoff's shorthanded goal as the turning point of the game.

"I think, definitely, that shorthanded goal really just got us going. We were lacking shots all game and to see one go in was, I think, a big energy boost."

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Bakersfield Condors at home, 5-3. Sakari Manninen scored two goals and Gage Quinney recorded four assists. Gemel Smith also notched a goal and an assist, with Jonas Rondbjerg picking up the empty-net goal. Isaiah Saville stopped 30 of 33 shots to secure victoryfor Henderson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Forward Gemel Smith, the team's top-scoring skater, has tallied nine points (3G, 6A) for the Silver Knights in the team's last 10 games. He is also just one goal shy of 100 career AHL goals.

Henderson forward Gage Quinney has seven points in the Silver Knights' last five games. He tallied four assists against the Bakersfield Condors on March 18. Quinney is also just two points shy of 200 career AHL points.

Goaltender Jiri Patera returns to Henderson after two starts with the Vegas Golden Knights. He won both games started, earning a 2.50 GAA and a .929 save percentage.

The Firebirds, with 88 points in the standings, have clinched a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs. Although they sit second in the division, behind the Calgary Wranglers, they have two games in hand on the division leader.

Coachella forward Max McCormick leads the Firebirds in points with 59 (24G, 35A). He has been held pointless in each of the Firebirds' last two games.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gemel Smith: 51 (18G, 33A)

Gage Quinney: 46 (21G, 25A)

Sheldon Rempal: 46 (20G, 26A)

Lukas Cormier: 33 (9G, 24A)

Byron Froese: 29 (9G, 20A)

Sakari Manninen: 29 (6G, 23A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch Friday's game on My LVTV and both Friday and Saturday's game on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.