Join the Stars for Military Appreciation Weekend

March 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







The Texas Stars are home this weekend, March 25th and 26th, to take on the Chicago Wolves for the Spring Military Appreciation Weekend! The puck drops Saturday, March 25 at 7 pm and Sunday, March 26 at 5 pm.

Arrive early on Saturday to snag a Texas Stars Camo Bucket Hat! The first 2,500 fans will receive this limited edition hat that matches our Spring Military Appreciation jerseys.

Also on Saturday, there will be United States Army vehicles parked at the front entrance for fans to explore and take photos with! Thank you to Fort Hood Army Base for joining us this Military Appreciation!

