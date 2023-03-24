Hogs Look to Keep Pace in Playoff Standings Tonight in Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba - Coming off their action-packed shootout win on Wednesday night, the Rockford IceHogs battle the Manitoba Moose for the seventh time this season tonight at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada at 7 p.m. CT.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 30-23-5-4, 69 points (5th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 33-19-5-4, 75 points (3rd, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Luke Philp ranks fourth among active Rockford skaters with 44 points (22G, 22A) this season. The winger has been clutch when playing Manitoba and has recorded six goals and two assists through six games against the Moose.

Forward Jansen Harkins tallied twice against the Hogs on Wednesday night. Ranking third for the Moose with 40 points (19G, 21A), Harkins has tallied five goals through five games against Rockford this season.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs bested the Manitoba Moose in a 4-3 shootout win on Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre. Luke Philp tallied his 22nd goal of the season in the first period, and David Gust notched his second point of the contest with his 26th goal of the season in the second stanza. Rocco Grimaldi scored in the third period and netted the game-winning shootout goal. Arvid Soderblom stopped 43 of 46 shots including six overtime attempts and a penalty shot to earn his 10th win of the campaign.

Extras, Extras!

After their scoreless league-leading 24th overtime period on Wednesday night, the IceHogs went to a shootout for the 10th time this season. Rockford is 4-2-0-0 against the Moose this season, but all four of the Hogs' wins over Manitoba needed extra hockey to determine a victor. Manitoba's 4-0 win on Oct. 16 and 6-3 win on Oct. 23 are the only two contests between the division rivals that have ended in regulation.

Leading The Way

Rockford's two leading scorers both tallied in the Hogs' 4-3 shootout win against the Moose on Wednesday. Forward David Gust lit the lamp for the 26th time this season and is on a three-game point streak with five points in his last three games. Forward Rocco Grimaldi netted his 29th goal of the season in the third period and the shootout winner-his first shootout goal of the campaign. In league scoring, Grimaldi is tied for fifth with 62 points, and Gust ranks 12th with 55 points.

New Heights

Forward Luke Philp registered his career high 22nd goal in the first period against Manitoba on Wednesday night. The winger also notched an assist in the second period and tied his career record of 44 points. Currently on a four-game point streak, Philp marked six points in his last four games. The Canmore, Alberta native had 44 points in 66 games with the Stockton Heat last season. He has hit 44 points in just 50 games with Rockford in the 2022-23 circuit.

Soderblom Shuts It Down

After denying six attempts-including a penalty shot-in overtime and three attempts in the shootout against the Moose, goalie Arvid Soderblom bagged his 10th win of the season on Wednesday night. Through 24 games, Soderblom has a 3.05 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. The Gothenburg, Sweden native faced a season high 46 shots from the Moose on Wednesday and was one save short of tying his season high 44 saves.

Postseason Tracker

The IceHogs rank 5th in the Central Division and are tied with the Iowa Wild with 69 points. Despite a 30-23-5-4 record this season, Rockford has played 24 overtime contests and only has 15 wins in regulation. Currently, the Hogs' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 14.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Manitoba, 5-4 OTW Recap & Highlights

Oct. 16 at Manitoba, 0-4 L Recap & Highlights

Oct. 23 at Rockford, 3-6 L Recap & Highlights

Jan. 31 at Rockford, 3-2 SOW Recap & Highlights

Mar. 15 at Rockford, 4-3 OTW Recap & Highlights

Mar. 22 at Manitoba, 4-3 SOW Recap & Highlights

Mar. 24 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Apr. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

27-25-3-3

