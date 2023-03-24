Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they make their lone visit of the season to the Flower City tonight as they face the Rochester Americans.

Hershey Bears (37-16-5-2) at Rochester Americans (28-25-4-3)

March 24, 2023 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 61 | Blue Cross Arena

Referees: Casey Terreri (75), Adam Tobias (16)

Linespersons: Kirsten Welsh (10), Tony Carissimo (54)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears faced the Americans at home last Saturday, in what was an eventual 2-1 win for the hosts. Michael Mersch gave the Amerks an initial 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period, but Connor McMichael tied the game less than half a minute later with a breakaway goal at 4:40. Ethen Frank scored the eventual game-winner at 3:37 of the second period, and Shepard finished the night with 22 saves for his second consecutive victory. Rochester got back to action on Tuesday in a home match against Syracuse, falling to the Crunch 3-2 in the shootout. With the Americans trailing 2-1 late in the third, Mersch scored with under five minutes remaining in regulation to draw Rochester level with Syracuse. The Americans out-shot the Crunch 6-0 in overtime, but couldn't produce a winning tally, and while Mason Jobst scored in the shootout, Syracuse got goals in the skills competition from Gage Goncalves and Lucas Edmonds to secure the win.

PUSH TO THE POSTSEASON:

The Bears enter tonight's game three points back of Providence for the top spot in the Atlantic Division with a game in hand. The Magic Number for the Bears sits at four points; the Chocolate and White can clinch a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs with:

- A regulation/overtime win at Rochester AND a Hartford regulation loss vs. Springfield, OR

- A shootout win or overtime/shootout loss at Rochester AND a Hartford regulation loss vs. Springfield AND a Bridgeport loss at Belleville

BUY AMERICAN:

Despite the shootout loss, Rochester's second in the last three games, the club has earned a point in nine of its last 14 games, going 5-5-2-2 over that span. The Americans boast the league's strongest home power play, going 29-for-108 (26.9%) on its opportunities with the man advantage at Blue Cross Arena; conversely, the Bears have the second-best road penalty kill in the AHL, surrendering only 12 goals on 90 chances, for a penalty-kill rate of 86.7%. Current Bears head coach Todd Nelson spent the 2000-01 campaign with Rochester in the second-to-last season of his playing career.

HEADING NORTH:

Tonight's home game against Rochester is the second match of six games Hershey will face against North Division clubs over 16 days from March 18-April 2. In 10 games against North Division opponents this season, the Bears are 6-2-1-1.

MORELLI HITS 200:

One week after achieving his 100th career pro point, forward Mason Morelli is expected to suit up in his 200th pro game tonight. The University of Nebraska-Omaha alumnus turned pro at the end of the 2018-19 season with the Stockton Heat, and has since gone on to play the majority of his career with Hershey, with 143 games under his belt with the Chocolate and White. The fourth-year pro is enjoying a career season, with 35 points (11g, 24a)in 60 games, and the Bears have posted a 20-3-3-1 record when Morelli gets on the scoresheet.

BEARS BITES:

Mike Vecchione is four goals away from 100 pro goals...Gabriel Carlsson is tied for seventh in the AHL in plus/minus at +7...Hershey is averaging the fewest penalty minutes per game among Eastern Conference clubs, at 10.93 per game, while Rochester has the second fewest at 11.20...Zach Fucale is tied for second in wins among Eastern Conference netminders with 19, while Hunter Shepard is second in goals-against average at 2.18...The Bears are second in the American Hockey League with 39 first goals, and are also second with 27 victories after scoring first.

