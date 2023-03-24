Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild (30-24-5-4; 69 pts.) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (26-29-4-3; 59 points)

The Iowa Wild face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena Friday at 7 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Joe Hicketts "Canadian Tuxedo" Bobblehead, presented by Home Solutions of Iowa.

ABOUT JOE

Iowa Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts is in the midst of a career year; Hicketts has posted a professional-best 38 assists and 43 points this season. Prior to joining the Wild, Hicketts spent five seasons in the Detroit Red Wings organization, where he played in 22 NHL games and tallied 118 points (16-102=118) over 286 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Hicketts won the Calder Cup with the Griffins in 2016-17 and the World Junior Championship with Canada in 2015.

MARCO OCHO

- Marco Rossi has points in eight consecutive games (6-8=14)

- Rossi's career-high point streak came from Oct. 17 - Nov. 19, 2022, when he recorded points in nine games in a row (3-11=14)

- Rossi needs seven points to match his rookie season total of 53

POWER PLAY

- The Wild have scored a power-play goal in each of the last six games

- Iowa has nine goals on the man advantage in that span

- The Wild scored seven power-play goals in the first six games against the Griffins, but did not score in last two meetings

