Bears Send Stevenson and Maass to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Clay Stevenson has been re-assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) from the Bears. Additionally, the Bears announced that defenseman Benton Maass has been loaned to South Carolina.

Stevenson, 24, is 3-0-0 with Hershey this season. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 10 versus Cleveland, turning aside 25 shots. He earned starts on back-to-back nights the following weekend, defeating Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a 23-save performance on Dec. 17, and turning aside 25 more shots in a win over Lehigh Valley on Dec. 18. He has a 1.96 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage with Hershey this season.

Maass, 24, appeared in two games for Hershey this season, posting an assist for his first AHL point on Mar. 18 versus Rochester. He has registered nine points (4g, 5a) in 45 games this season with the Stingrays, adding 40 penalty minutes. He scored his first professional goal on Dec. 14, 2022 at Atlanta.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White visit the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Bears return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for Dreamer's Hollow Children's Night, presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union on Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

