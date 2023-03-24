Griffins Sign Dylan St. Cyr to ATO
March 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed goaltender Dylan St. Cyr (saint-SEAR) to an amateur tryout.
St. Cyr joins the Griffins after finishing his final collegiate season with the Michigan State Spartans, totaling a 17-18-2 record, a 2.77 goals against average and a 0.915 save percentage. In 2021-22, the 23-year-old notched a NCAA-best 1.16 GAA in 13 games at Quinnipiac University to go along with a 0.936 save percentage and a 10-2-1 ledger. St. Cyr, a Las Vegas native, also spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame and showed a combined 16-12-2 mark. He won back-to-back Big Ten tournament titles at Notre Dame from 2017-19. In 2017, the 5-foot-8 netminder was named to the World Junior Championship All-Star Team when he went 7-0 and paced the tournament with a 1.96 GAA for Team USA, en route to collecting a gold medal. St. Cyr's mother is Manon Rheaume, who competed in two ECHL seasons and two IHL campaigns from 1992-95. She also won a silver medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics for Team Canada in Nagano, Japan, amassing a 2-1 mark and a tournament-best 1.15 GAA.
