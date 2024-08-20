Players Connect with Community Through Hounds Play for Change

Hounds players Dani Rovira and Junior Etou pose for a photo with the children at the Casa San José summer camp in Beechview.

The support of fans buying tickets and packing Highmark Stadium is a major driver of the Riverhounds' growth and success.

But starting this season, a chunk of the money coming in through tickets is benefitting charitable organizations around the Pittsburgh region, and the Hounds' players are the drivers behind the goodwill effort.

Hounds Play for Change, which launched earlier this season, is a special ticketing program pairing players with nonprofit organizations of their choosing. Fans can purchase tickets through each players' customized link, and $5 from every ticket sold through the program goes to that players' charity.

The program has gained momentum since its May launch, thanks in part to promotion by the players through their social media accounts and in-person appearances. And with four home matches remaining in the 2024 regular season, fans can still take part in the program and help it continue its momentum going into 2025.

"The players really took to it and engaged with the organizations they chose," Riverhounds Senior Director of Ticket Sales Nicole Rudy said. "It's been great with the level of involvement the players took to choose charities that were close to their heart and pick ones they wanted to help impact. The way they've taken it a step above on their own time and have made appearances and taking the time to engage with these charities have taken it to the next level."

How the players chose the organizations they partnered with varied with each person.

For some, it was a matter of picking a group serving a cause close to their heart or with a personal connection. Others, such as some of the players new to Pittsburgh this season, chose larger, national organizations, while still others elected to help their teammates and provide a second set of support to their chosen organization.

Dani Rovira, a native of Colombia, has spent some of his personal time throughout his six years with the Hounds supporting Casa San José, a group that supports the Latino community in Pittsburgh hosting clinics, youth camps and community services and more.

"It started back in 2021, when we had an event at Las Palmas (a Hispanic grocery and eatery in Beechview), and Casa San José had a tent there," Rovira recalled.

"Meeting them and knowing some of their experiences - when I first came to this country, I was also alone - it was a moment where I thought if I'm able to share with them some moments they'll cherish and make them smile, I wanted to do it. Since then, every year, I've been able to help them a little bit more, go see them, do different things with the team. To do that this year, where we can actually support them with our supporters, it's something I'm very grateful for."

Rovira was one of the players who enlisted some help in the locker room for his chosen organization. Junior Etou also made Casa San José his chosen group to support through Hounds Play for Change, but his support has extended further, joining Rovira last month in a visit to the group's summer youth camp, signing autographs, taking photos and playing a pick-up game with the campers.

Robbie Mertz also chose an organization close to him, Autism Employment Network, which helps prepare and place individuals on the autism spectrum for work in professional settings.

"Starting in college, I got the opportunity to work with a program called Team Impact, and we had a young man named Aiden Hansen, who was part of our team at Michigan, and he was nonverbal with autism," Mertz said. "I also have a cousin I grew up with who is high functioning with autism, so I reached out to my aunt - his mother - who is very involved with programming and organizations that support people with autism."

Mertz and fellow Hounds veteran Kenardo Forbes both are supporting the group through Hounds Play for Change, and they took the time to visit Spectro Dolce at Monroeville Mall, a candy and sweets store connected with Autism Employment Network. And while the visit was a fun chance for the players to meet staff and fans - and also enjoy a specialty ice cream treat! - it also helped raise awareness for Hounds Play for Change.

Kenardo Forbes and Robbie Mertz (and Amo!) take a photo with staff from Autism Employment Network and Spectro Dolce

The players' visit to Spectro Dolce wouldn't have been complete without trying the "Houndtahn Hustle," one of their specialty sundaes

But while some of the players had established ties to their groups, others discovered their cause at the start of the program and have since become more involved.

Kazaiah Sterling, a newcomer to the Hounds this season, is supporting Holy Family Institute in Emsworth, which provides educational opportunities, career training and counseling for children from underprivileged backgrounds or who have experience crisis with their family.

Like his teammates, Sterling has extended his contribution beyond the financial support of Hounds Play for Change. He has hosted some of the young men from Holy Family Institute at Hounds games and practices, taking the time to meet and speak with them on the field at Highmark Stadium and AHN Montour.

"I asked Nicole what sort of charities were around that help young people, and she hooked me up with Holy Family Institute," Sterling said. "It's been quite sweet. I've been able to see them before a couple of games and hear some of their stories. It's been really interesting, and quite a few of them come from different parts of the world, so to meet them all here, it's quite amazing."

With those sorts of relationships developing in the Pittsburgh community, Hounds Play for Change is already a success, even as the club works to expand awareness and raise more money through ticket sales for the final four games of this season and beyond.

But for the players, the financial support they provide is just one benefit of taking part in the program.

"People always talk about the platform you have as a professional player, and you can use that in different ways," Mertz said. "The first thing people think about is social media and reaching as many people as possible, but sometimes it's more about the relationships you can make going and spending a couple hours with people."

To see the complete list of players and the charities they support, and to buy tickets, visit the Hounds Play for Change page.

