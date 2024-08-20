Pro Shop Grand Opening Wednesday, August 22

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







A new shopping and fan experience is coming to Downtown Sacramento this week as Republic FC opens its new location for the team store. The Pro Shop will officially open on Thursday, August 22 at 428 J Street, in the heart of Downtown Commons.

In addition to all of the gear available online - from jerseys, hats, accessories, and more - the Pro Shop will introduce a new, exclusive experience available only to in-store shoppers. With SRFC 1of1 presented by hummel, fans can design custom official team apparel with three easy steps:

Select your item - choose from a wide array of shirts, hoodies, and hats (coming soon) // available in men's, women's, and youth sizes

Select your graphic - choose from dozens of Republic FC brand designs, including the crest, iconic symbols (including the bear and star), and more

Press your apparel & take it home - Have your new gear pressed on the spot.

1of1 is a first-of-its-kind design experience for soccer fans in Sacramento, allowing for customers to show their club and city pride with uniqueness and creativity. Different options will be added year-round, including limited-edition and commemorative designs to celebrate all things Republic FC. Jersey customization will also be available on-site.

Beginning Thursday, the Pro Shop will be open Tuesday-Saturday, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (including matchdays). Fans can also shop online 24/7 at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com with various options for delivery, in-store pickup, or in-stadium pickup (matchdays only).

The ground-level retail space is in the same building as Republic FC's new Front Office in the heart of Downtown Sacramento. The club recently made the move to J Street following five years at the MARRS Building in Midtown. Club partner Motherlode Van & Storage oversaw the transition with a seamless two-day moving timeline.

"As we continue to grow, set records across the league, and prepare for a bright future, our new Downtown Headquarters and Pro Shop are a sign of what's to come," said Team President & General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We're grateful for the support from our friends Cushman & Wakefield, as well as Brennan Properties, and we look forward to welcoming folks to our new downtown spaces."

