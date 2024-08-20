Spaulding Rejoins Rowdies on Loan

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has acquired wingback Ryan Spaulding on loan from Major League Soccer's New England Revolution for the rest of the USL Championship season.

Spaulding will be available for selection for Wednesday's match versus Detroit City FC at Al Lang Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

"We're delighted to get Ryan back in Tampa Bay," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson "We actually spoke about Ryan in the offseason. When we were getting the team together, we tried to get him, but he stayed up in New England. So, we thank them for allowing us to take him this time. I watched a bit of him the last time he was here when I looked back at the team, and he brought energy and provided great deliveries. He linked up with Cal [Jennings] really well... Ryan's been here before, so it'll make settling in for him a lot easier. The boys love him, the staff love him, so we're happy to have him."

The 25-year-old wingback had a memorable loan stint with the Rowdies last season, notching two goals and four assists in only 9 appearances in USL Championship play before being recalled by New England. The dynamic winger's standout performances earned him two USL Championship Team of the Week selections and a Player of the Month nomination.

"I'm super happy to be back in Tampa Bay," said Spaulding. "Honestly, as soon as I heard this was a possibility I was very excited to get back here and play in front of these fans again. I was here last year for two months, and the fans fully embraced me. They were incredibly supportive of the team and me. It's awesome to play for them again at Al Lang Stadium. I'm super excited to get out there."

This season, Spaulding has played 444 minutes in 11 appearances for New England in the regular season. He first joined New England on an MLS contract in early 2022 after spending two seasons with the MLS team's developmental squad, New England Revolution II.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Spaulding lived in New England until he was nine years old when his family moved to Cary, North Carolina. Spaulding played two years of college soccer close to home at UNC-Charlotte. During college, Spaulding also spent time with North Carolina FC's U23s squad and led the team in scoring with five goals in 2017. Following his sophomore year at UNC-Charlotte, Spaulding signed his first professional contract with Stade Briochin in France, where he made nine appearances.

