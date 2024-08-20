Eric Calvillo Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 24

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Eric Calvillo was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 24 for his performance in El Paso's 1-0 road win at Orange County SC.

ERIC CALVILLO

In addition to netting in the game-winner from the penalty spot, the El Salvador international created three chances and shot twice on target while completing 40 of 48 passes.

