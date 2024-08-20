Memphis 901 FC's Alvaro Quezada Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release









Memphis 901 FC right back Alvaro Quezada

(Memphis 901 FC) Memphis 901 FC right back Alvaro Quezada(Memphis 901 FC)

Memphis, TENN. - The USL Championship today announced the league's Team of the Week for Regular Season Week 24, with Alvaro Quezada, Bruno Lapa, Samuel Careaga

The Beale Street Boys grabbed six points with two victories over the week outsourcing their opponents 7-1 to move to No. 3 in the Western Conference.

Alvaro Quezada makes his first Team of the Week appearance after two strong performances last week starting with a goal and an assist in just 25 minutes on the pitch in a 5-1 victory over Miami FC on Wednesday.

The fullback earned the start on Saturday and was instrumental in the shutout, winning 13 of his 15 duels with seven tackles. Quezada also helped on the attacking end with six crosses and 90% passing accuracy.

Bruno Lapa was named as an honorable mention after contributing to two goals over the week, including a drawn foul followed by a successful penalty kick against Tulsa on Saturday.

Samuel Careaga also landed himself an honorable mention continuing his strong run of form with a goal in each win last week. The Argentine midfielder has a goal in four of the 901 FC's last five matches.

Memphis 901 FC is back in action on the road on Saturday, August 24 at No. 4 Oakland Roots SC with a 9 p.m. CT kickoff. 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, September 11 for Hometown Heroes Night.

For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.