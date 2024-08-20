Announcing New CEO: Shawn McIntosh Joins Las Vegas Lights FC

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that the club has hired experienced sports executive Shawn McIntosh as the club's Chief Executive Officer. McIntosh, who will oversee all business operations with Lights FC, joins the organization from Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC where he served as Chief Fan Officer.

Reporting directly into Chairman Jose Bautista, McIntosh is slated to move to Las Vegas in mid-September with his family.

"We are pleased to welcome Shawn McIntosh as our CEO of Las Vegas Lights FC," said Las Vegas Lights FC Chairman Jose Bautista. "Shawn's experience across sports business operations and his dedication to a supporter-first culture makes him a fantastic fit for this role. We are excited for him to begin as he brings all the necessary traits to this role as CEO of Las Vegas Lights FC: a passion for soccer, leadership expertise within sports organizations and relevant experience in the Las Vegas market itself."

The Lights have experienced an ongoing, dramatic transformation since Chairman Jose Bautista took the reins of Lights FC in January of this year. He quickly added key soccer operations leadership in Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia and Head Coach Dennis Sanchez, building an entire roster of players not under contract in 2023. The sporting focus has been on delivering attractive soccer for fans with a team that can compete now and in the future. Entering late August, The Lights are doing just that - in the playoff hunt down the stretch and a first-ever postseason spot in reach. The on-field success has been fueled by the current squad holding the highest regular-season winning percentage in its existence to date.

McIntosh is charged with a similar task: building and sustaining championship-level business operations. His role will be centered in re-engaging the club's business relationships across supporters, corporate partners, community groups, youth soccer organizations and more - all with the same objective in mind of elevating the fan experience for a market that has demonstrated a sizable appetite for the global game.

"I am excited to join Las Vegas Lights FC during a transformational chapter in the club's history," said McIntosh. "Since Mr. Bautista purchased the team earlier this year, his vision and ambition have been clear. A great city like Las Vegas deserves to have a thriving professional soccer club to call its own, and I am thrilled to be a part of the project to bring success both on and off the field for our fans."

Across the past two decades, McIntosh has delivered results in revenue, sales and fan-facing service across a variety of sports and divisions and the new role marks a return to Las Vegas where he gained experience with the Las Vegas Aces.

McIntosh's familiarity with Las Vegas came when he served as Director of Ticket Sales & Service for the Aces, assisting in generating revenue and fan growth for the city's WNBA team.

While with Charlotte FC, McIntosh played a key part in the development of the expansion team's match day identity and led all supporter relationships.

Prior to his time in Charlotte, McIntosh served as Chief Revenue Officer of the Norfolk Admirals, gaining experience in second division hockey as he led all business operations for the Admirals.

Deeply engaged with the beautiful game, McIntosh also gained soccer experience earlier in his career as Director of Ticket Sales with Houston Dynamo FC as part of the ongoing growth of professional soccer in the United States.

The Lights return home this weekend and host Indy Eleven on Saturday August 24. Lights FC have not lost at home since May 4 and previously announced a slate of late-summer and early-autumn theme night matches at Cashman Field. Beginning at just $20 for all fans, single-match tickets to all remaining home matches are available at lasvegaslightsfc.com.

