Nick Sakiewicz Steps Down as Hartford Athletic CEO

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic announced today that Nick Sakiewicz has stepped down as CEO of the club.

"I'm very proud to have accomplished a lot over such a short period of time, putting some fundamental foundations in place for Hartford Athletic to build upon moving forward. Hartford Athletic fans have truly been amazing, and I thank them for making my time at the Club so enjoyable," said Sakiewicz. "Their unwavering passion and support of the Club, which shows up every single home game, has been amazing for me to watch and participate in. At this time, however, I must move on to focus on some other significant opportunities that have come my way. It is bittersweet for me to leave at this time, but I'm sure the rest of the staff will continue the process that began 11 months ago."

Sakiewicz played a key role in the execution of several important projects, including the addition of the luxurious Liberty Bank Suites and LED field boards at Trinity Health Stadium.

"During Nick's time at Hartford Athletic, our club has continued to grow highlighted by academy expansion, soccer operations improvements and continued investment in major stadium and training facility enhancements, including the addition of the Liberty Bank VIP Suites, LED field board system, and player performance areas at our corporate office in Windsor," said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. "We'd like to thank Nick for his hard work, guidance, and strategic vision during his time with our organization and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Hartford Athletic are back in action against Louisville City FC this Saturday at Trinity Health Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

