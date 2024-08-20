Career Night for Nick Ross & Jared Timmer Earn Duo Selections to Team of the Week

Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC midfielder Nick Ross and defender Jared Timmer have been named to the Week 24 Team of the Week for their performances in Wednesday's 2-0 win over El Paso Locomotive FC. The veterans both got on the scoresheet in the contest, marking career milestones in the process.

Nick Ross set a new career high with his sixth assist of the year, connecting with Kieran Phillips for the eventual game-winner in the 31st minute. A defensive action by Conor Donovan set Ross up on the left flank and the Scotsman played a perfectly-weighted ball behind the defense for Phillips to finish off. He finished the night with two chances created and five shots. This is second consecutive Team of the Week selection after he made the top squad following a two-goal outing against league leader Louisville City FC in Week 23.

Timmer saw his breakthrough moment later in the match, doubling the score in the 85th minute with his first career goal. After Aldair Sanchez's cross was pushed away from goal, Trevor Amann closed in to tap the ball wide for Timmer to strike, sending his left-footed shot to the far post. On the defensive end, he led all players with 10 possessions won, while winning six of eight duels to record the club's 11th clean sheet of the year. This is his third Team of the Week selection in 2024.

Republic FC has been represented on the league's weekly top squad 21 times this season, including a Coach of the Week honor for Mark Briggs in July. With 11 regular season games remaining, Republic FC is in second place in the Western Conference table and has been in the top-three for 23 straight weeks.

The Indomitable Club will return to action on this Saturday, hosting conference rival San Antonio FC. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 8:00 p.m. and the night will feature two exciting elements: Brewfest for fans 21 and over and Sacramento State College Night. Ticket packages for both promotions are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

