Rhode Island FC Partners with KultureCity for Matchday Sensory Inclusion

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today the club has partnered with KultureCity to make matches at Beirne Stadium sensory inclusive. Rhode Island FC becomes the first sports team in the state of Rhode Island and first USL Championship club to partner with the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs. Through the partnership, all guests and fans experiencing sensory overstimulation during a Rhode Island FC match at Beirne Stadium will have immediate access to trained staff, resources, sensory bags, weighted lap pads and quiet areas.

In achieving the KultureCity Certification, Rhode Island FC staff members are equipped to better accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities and provide families with an enjoyable live event experience during RIFC matches. KultureCity's Sensory Inclusive program is designed to help guests with sensory needs like PTSD, autism, dementia, and strokes, just to name a few, feel welcomed.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with KultureCity to ensure our gameday experience is inclusive and accessible to all fans regardless of their sensory needs," said General Manager of The Stadium at Tidewater Landing Paul Byrne.

The KultureCity Certification process, led by medical and neurodivergent professionals, trained Rhode Island FC staff members how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Guests and families overwhelmed by the matchday environment will have the ability to utilize KultureCity sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and lanyards, as well as access to designated quiet areas. Weighted lap pads will also be available.

RIFC and KultureCity understand that individuals might become overwhelmed from the crowds, lights, sounds, smells or other external stimuli on matchday.

Fans inside Beirne Stadium can find help and resources by visiting the Fan Services tent inside Fan Fest or asking an RIFC staff member. Informational signage around the stadium will also be available to help direct guests seeking assistance. The KultureCity Sensory Inclusive program helps ensure the best guest experience for those with sensory needs, ensuring that everyone can attend and have fun.

When Rhode Island FC opens its stadium doors at Tidewater Landing in 2025, the club will continue its partnership with KultureCity and additionally provide Quiet Space Sensory Room, designed to provide a dedicated space for those who may need a quieter and more secure environment.

"Our partnership will continue and expand as we open the stadium with a sensory safe space which reflects our commitment to creating an environment where everyone can enjoy the excitement of our events," said Byrne.

The next home match for Rhode Island FC will kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 31 (7:30 p.m. ET) when the club hosts Eastern Conference foe Birmingham Legion FC. Tickets to the next home match at Beirne Stadium are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

