Nine Academy Alumni Continue Their Careers at Sacramento State

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's youth development academy has been the region's strongest system at preparing players for the next step in their soccer careers. This season, four homegrowns represent the club's first team - the most in a single season in club history - and over 25 others represent professional clubs at various levels around the world.

But the club's youth ranks have also made their mark on the collegiate level - including here in the Sacramento region at Sacramento State and UC Davis. Back in February of this year, Sacramento State Soccer announced five additions to its roster for 2024 - Midfielder Sean Battistessa, defenders Giovanni Ceja, Jonathan Dadzie, Angad Singh and forward Donovan Sessoms - each joining the Hornets after spending their developmental years in the Quails youth system.

Prior to joining the North Carolina State and Pacific, respectively, Ceja and Dadzie earned multiple opportunities with the club's first team squad, signing Academy Contracts during the 2021 season. Battistessa played five years with the club's academy, initially joining the Kentucky Wildcats in 2022. Singh was a part of SRFC's academy program from 2017-23, during which he helped his U17 side to a berth in the MLS NEXT playoffs three years in a row. Sessoms represented Republic FC prior to joining the Men's squad at UNLV. All five players represented Republic FC through 2022 - and four of them were members of the club's 2021 U19 squad that challenged for national hardware and reached the MLS NEXT Cup semifinals in Dallas, Texas.

The fresh new five joins four other players already representing Republic FC on Hornets' Men's roster - the nine former Quails now making up over a third of the Hornets' roster continuing to represent their hometown.

Center-back Fernando Venegas represented the club on an Academy Contract in 2022, making two appearances late in the season as the club pushed for playoff position and balanced its run in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup. Midfielder Axel Ramirez joined the Hornets in 2020 after featuring for the club's youth sides for two seasons. Midfielder Dominic Vegaalban joined the Hornets in 2022 after playing his freshman season at Santa Clara University, representing Republic FC's academy for five seasons. Hasan Alkasati transferred to Sacramento State in 2023 after beginning his college career at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Now, the Quail alumni and the 2024 Hornet squad will kick off its season with a double-header matchup this week. Starting by hosting Utah Valley at Hornet Field on Thursday, August 22, the Hornets look to claim their third victory in the three-game series. Then on Sunday, Sacramento will be Berkely bound as they face the Golden Bears for the two clubs first match-up since 2018.

Since launching in 2015, Republic FC's Academy system has offered a strong pipeline for players reaching the college level. Seventy-five players have gone on to play collegiately after representing Republic FC at the youth level including 60 who have competed for NCAA Division I programs. Simply put, Republic FC's players aren't just making their mark at the professional level in their home community - they're making an impact and earning opportunities at every level of soccer the region has to offer.

This Saturday is also Sacramento State College Night at Heart Health Park, where Republic FC will host Western Conference rival San Antonio FC for an 8:00 p.m.kick-off. The night will feature a special halftime performance from the Sac State Marching Band, Alumni vs Current Students Trivia, and more. Don't miss the chance to see the beloved Herky, as he helps cheer on the crowd!

