Oakland Roots SC Announces Partnership with the Emeryville Public Market

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club announce the Emeryville Public Market as the new official public market of the club. The public market opened in the late 1980s during Emeryville's transformation from industrial to an arts and residential community. Located next to Christie Park the public market features 18 restaurants and more.

"The Public Market has served as a community gathering place in the East Bay for decades," said Oakland Roots VP, Brand Partnerships Andrea Lepore. "Featuring a long history of locally owned, culturally-diverse small businesses, including one I founded, this partnership with the Public Market is especially fun and personal for me."

"As a community hub, Public Market is thrilled to partner with the Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Clubs, both organizations deeply rooted in culture and diversity," says Dustin Durham, Marketing and Events Specialist from the Oxford Properties Group. "This collaboration marks a significant step in our commitment to the community, bringing together two organizations that share a passion for the East Bay."

