Detroit City FC Signs Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou on Loan from FK Pardubice

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Today Detroit City Football Club has announced the loan signing of midfielder Laurent Kissiedou from FK Pardubice of the Czech First League. The loan is valid through the remainder of the season and Kissiedou will wear #70 for Le Rouge.

Born in Divo, Ivory Coast, Laurent Kissiedou has made 129 appearances in the USL Championship, starting 105 matches over six seasons before making his move to Europe.

Kissiedou is a product of the Atlanta United Youth Academy where he would eventually rise to play two seasons for Atlanta United II in the USL Championship, starting in 33 matches, appearing in 46 for the developmental side.

Most USL Championship fans will remember Kissiedou's time at Memphis 901 FC where, under current Charleston Battery head coach Ben Pirmann and then Stephen Glass, he blossomed into a midfielder who had a knack for scoring and assisting on a regular basis. In his three seasons at Memphis 901 FC, Kissiedou appeared in 82 matches and was involved in 30 goal contributions with 16 goals and 14 assists.

After the 2023 season came to an end, Kissiedou made a European move, joining FK Pardubice where he would make 14 appearances, 12 starts, before this loan deal to join Le Rouge.

Kissiedou has already arrived in Detroit and will be available for selection for Wednesday's match on the road to Tampa Bay.

