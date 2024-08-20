Preview: Rowdies vs Detroit

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







This week, the Tampa Bay Rowdies have a pair of home matchups at Al Lang Stadium. First up is a midweek meeting with Detroit City FC on Wednesday followed by a battle with in-state rival Miami FC on Saturday. The Rowdies will be eager to get back on the pitch after a difficult loss to Loudoun United FC last week.

"We were disappointed with the end result against Loudoun," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "I think there were some positives to take from it. I thought the first half we played well and created some chances. It was just a night where we didn't take those chances. We have the opportunity to right the wrong on Wednesday and with two home games this week."

Squad Rotation

Don't expect to see wholesale changes to the squad for Wednesday's match, but some rotation could be in store given the busy stretch of matches the team has to contend with this week. One player who will not be in the squad for sure on Wednesday is midfielder Blake Bodily, who picked up a red card in the loss to Loudoun. Bodily leads the Rowdies with five assists this season.

"There will be one or two changes," said Neilson. "We don't have a huge squad, so there will be one or two changes who come in just to freshen it up. We have to look forward to Saturday as well."

Mustali Debuts

Mustali Debuts - Forward Endri Mustali became the third 17-year-old to suit up for the Rowdies this season. Days after signing his first professional contract, Mustali debuted as a substitute against Loudoun United.

Scouting Detroit

Detroit comes to Al Lang this week following a 1-0 victory over Birmingham Legion FC last Friday. It was an important result for Detroit, who had not picked up a win since June 29. First-year Head Coach Danny Dichio still has Detroit sitting in a playoff position with 11 matches left to play, although that could change quickly as the final stretch of the regular season heats up.

In their first meeting with Detroit at Keyworth Stadium on July 6, the Rowdies secured a point thanks to a late goal from midfielder Nick Moon.

"Detroit away is always a tough environment, especially with the style that they play," said Rowdies Midfielder Danny Crisostomo. "In our home we definitely have to take advantage, the width and length of the field and just play to our strengths. That's the most we can do."

Availability Report

OUT: Nick Moon, Forrest Lasso

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Doherty

SUSPENDED: Blake Bodily

Matchday 24 Info:

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Detroit City FC

Wednesday, August 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

2024 League Records:

Rowdies: 11W-5L-7D, 40 pts, 3rd East (7-2-2 at home)

Detroit: 9W-7L-7D, 34 pts, 6th West (5-4-3 on the road)

Happy Hour Special: Gates open early at 6 pm on Wednesday for the Happy Hour Special. Fans can enjoy $3 hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, and Viva Tequila Seltzers until kickoff at 7:30 pm.

Tickets: Click here to purchase tickets for the match.

Tune In: Wednesday's match will be broadcast locally on Tampa Bay 44 and available to stream on CBS Sports Golazo.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 20, 2024

Preview: Rowdies vs Detroit - Tampa Bay Rowdies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.