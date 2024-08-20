Le Rouge Looking to Keep Undefeated Streak Rolling on Wednesday Night, on the Road to Tampa Bay

St. Petersburg, FL - Detroit City FC finishes its three-match road trip this Wednesday evening against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Kickoff from Al Lang Stadium is set for 7:30 PM EDT and will be streamed live on Golazo Network and broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsnews.com/detroit.

Le Rouge is coming off its first win in eight matches, a 1-0 road victory over Birmingham Legion FC on Friday night. Brett Levis's goal would have been the deciding factor in this game, but Detroit's spectacular defensive performance in the second half secured the victory.

Goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña picked up his third clean sheet of the season, his second one on the road.

With the victory, Detroit City moves up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference on 34 points, one point behind fifth-place Birmingham on 35 points. Le Rouge still holds a game in hand. Within striking distance is fourth-place Indy Eleven, who also has 35 points.

Tampa Bay currently sits in third place in the Eastern Conference with 40 points from 23 games. The Rowdies suffered a 2-0 home loss against Loudoun United in their last outing on Saturday, marking their first loss since the end of June when Loudoun United defeated them with the same scoreline. Tampa Bay midfielder Blake Bodily picked up a red card on Saturday, meaning he will miss out on this matchup with Le Rouge.

Rowdies striker Cal Jennings is still the third-highest goalscorer in the USL Championship, with 13. Teammate Manuel Arteaga sits right behind Jennings with 12 goals. Goalkeeper Jordan Farr has nine clean sheets this season, tied for second in the USL Championship.

Although these two sides drew 1-1 just a month ago at Keyworth Stadium, Al Lang Stadium has been a house of horrors for DCFC. Detroit City has never picked up a point in its two previous trips to St. Petersburg, falling 5-1 in its most recent appearance last May.

Detroit City returns to Keyworth Stadium this Saturday, August 24th, for the start of a quick two-game home stand against Western Conference side FC Tulsa. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

