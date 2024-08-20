Former Canadian National Team Midfielder Nick Dasovic Joins Danny Dichio's First Team Staff

August 20, 2024

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Today Detroit City Football Club announced the addition of former Canadian National Team midfielder Nick Dasovic to Danny Dichio's first-team staff. Dasovic will serve as assistant coach on the staff, replacing Yianni Michelis who departed for Besiktas two months ago.

Dasovic had a storied playing career, spanning 17 seasons of professional club soccer, playing for more than 10 clubs with stints at NK Segesta Sisak (Croatia), NK Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), NK Zagreb (Croatia), North York Rockets (Canada), Montreal Impact (Canada), Vancouver 86ers (Canada), Stade Briochin (France), Trelleborgs FF (Sweden), St. Johnstone FC (Scotland), before ending his playing career at Vancouver Whitecaps in the USL First Division.

In 1992, Dasovic made his senior debut for the Canadian National Team and would go on to make 63 appearances with his final coming in 2004. He was named to the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame in 2011 for his contributions to Canadian football.

Since his retirement from his playing career in 2005, Dasovic has remained in Canada, staying involved in the game as a coach, beginning at Whitecaps FC Reserves.

Dasovic has coached two different age groups of the Canadian National Team, coaching the U23 side through its 2008 Olympic Games qualifying campaign, where they lost in the semifinal to the United States. He then coached Canada's U20 squad between 2011-2013.

He also served as an interim manager of Toronto FC of Major League Soccer in September 2010 and would remain in charge until January 2011.

Dasovic joins Le Rouge from the Whitecaps FC Academy, where he has been tasked with developing young talent in their ranks. In 2022, Dasovic was the head coach of Whitecaps FC 2, competing in MLS Next Pro. In February of 2023, Dasovic was named the head coach of the Whitecaps FC Academy high potential players.

