Pitching Drives Iowa to 4-1 Victory
June 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (45-35) held the Omaha Storm Chasers (37-43) to five hits in a 4-1 win, Thursday at Principal Park.
Iowa broke a scoreless game in the third as Jacob Hannemann roped a two-out single and made it home on a Dixon Machado double. Omaha quickly locked the game with a run on two hits in the fourth but the tie wouldn't hold.
Mark Zagunis led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot, his second of the season, and Trent Giambrone duplicated the effort later in the frame with his 17th bomb of the season. The I-Cubs tacked on an insurance run in the sixth as Ian Happ scored following a leadoff double to sum up the night's offense.
Jeffrey Passantino, added to Iowa's roster from Advanced-A Myrtle Beach today for the spot-start, allowed one earned run through 4.0 frames. He limited the Storm Chasers to four hits while walking one and fanning six.
Iowa's bullpen put together another brilliant effort as Craig Brooks (W, 2-0) spun 2.0 perfect innings and struck out two as the first reliever. James Norwood twirled two flawless frames before Rowan Wick shut the door to collect his fourth save of the season.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa has held its opponent to one or fewer runs 13 times this season.
- Iowa is 10-18 when collecting six or fewer hits.
- Dixon Machado went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
- James Norwood logged his longest outing since May 27 at New Orleans.
Iowa finishes the homestand on Firework Friday with a 7:08 p.m. first pitch against Omaha. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
