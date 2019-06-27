Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio vs. Round Rock Chupacabras

June 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (49-30) vs. Round Rock Chupacabras (46-32)

Game #80/Home Game #39

Thursday, June 27, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Burch Smith (5-3, 2.91) vs. RHP Rogelio Armenteros (3-4, 5.00)

Chicks Dig the Long Ball: Thanks to a two-run home run from Troy Stokes Jr. in last night's loss, the Chanclas have now homered in ten consecutive games, continuing their season long streak. The team is 6-4 during this streak and carry a 39-20 record when hitting at least one home run in a game. Over the past ten games, the Chanclas are third in the PCL in batting average (.326), hits (122), and runs batted in (75).

Derby Day: Bubba Derby made his second relief appearance of the season and pitched a gem. Derby set a new season high for relievers with six innings pitched, and tied Alex Wilson for most strikeouts by a reliever (5). Derby allowed one unearned run on three hits.

Great Start for Grisham: Chanclas outfielder Trent Grisham has adjusted quite well to Triple-A pitching since being called up from Biloxi. In five games with San Antonio, Grisham is batting .350 (7-for-20) with 3 home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, and five walks. His OBP is at .480 and he has an OPS of 1.380.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Fox Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin)

Recently named a PCL All-Star, @Kestdaddy is absolutely mashing baseballs for Triple-A @missionsmilb. More notes on the #Brewers' top prospects: https://t.co/sd1KgiX5Bg

All-Star Keston Hiura continues to produce in Triple-A

t.co

Keston Hiura has another big week down in Triple-A, plus more updates on the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospects

Missions Radio (@SAMissionsRadio)

ATT has fixed the fiber optic cable issue so @missionsmilb baseball will be back on radio and internet tonight beginning at 6:40 PM CT. Sorry for the inconvenience.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.