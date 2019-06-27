Oklahoma Blood Institute All-American Blood Drive Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Oklahoma Blood Institute team up to host the annual All-American Blood Drive from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The All-American Blood Drive is held each summer at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to help boost the supply of blood available in the state of Oklahoma in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day weekend, as holidays often put stress on the area's blood reserve.

All healthy adults age 16* and older who donate blood during the drive will receive two tickets to an upcoming 2019 OKC Dodgers game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. First-time donors will be entered into a raffle for a VIP experience with the OKC Dodgers, including four Club tickets with complimentary food and beverages.

The 2018 All-American Blood Drive drew more than 500 donors, including 108 first-time donors, impacting more than 1,500 people.

"The All-American Blood Drive plays a vital role in helping maintain our state's blood supply during a busy time of year," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "We had a record turnout for last year's blood drive and hope to match those numbers Saturday. As a thank you for their commitment to help others, we want to treat everyone who donates to an OKC Dodgers game this season."

Hot dogs will be served throughout the drive and free parking will be available for donors Saturday in the Joe Carter Lot, located just east of the ballpark at the corner of East Reno Avenue and Joe Carter Avenue. A golf cart will be available to shuttle donors back to the parking lot from the donation site along South Mickey Mantle Drive.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is the sixth-largest non-profit blood center in America and employs nearly 700 Oklahomans. OBI works with an estimated 1,000 volunteers and 2,600 blood drive coordinators. OBI donors provide blood utilized in more than 160 medical facilities in Oklahoma.

The Dodgers continue their current home series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 select beer, Pepsi products, and bottled water. The homestand then wraps up with a 7:05 p.m. game Friday against New Orleans with fireworks scheduled to follow, presented by OBI.

OKC Dodgers game tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

*Donors age 16 must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. Donors age 17 must weigh at least 125 pounds, while donors age 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds.

