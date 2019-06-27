Game Notes at Salt Lake

Tonight's Game: The Aces will go for a series victory with right-hander Bradin Hagens making his first start of 2019 for Reno. Hagens in 1-0 with a 5.82 ERA over nine games in the bullpen thus far this season . He made eight starts in 2018 for the Biggest Little City compiling a 3-3 record to go with a 6.92 ERA over 39 innings. The Bees will counter with righty Nick Tropeano. Tropeano comes into the contest sporting 1-1 record and 6.61 ERA. He faced the Aces on 5/13 at Greater Nevada Field earning a no-decision tossing three innings and allowing five earned runs on seven hits. Salt Lake went on to win that game 15-9.

6/27/18 @ Salt Lake: On this date a season ago, the Aces and Bees faced off in a slugfest with Reno coming out on top 14-4. Kevin Cron led the way with a 3-for-5 performance launching three home runs including a grand slam to go along with three runs scored and seven RBIs. Socrates Brito went 2-for-4 in the game with a home run and four runs scored. Salt Lake's Jabari Blash went 3-for-4 with three home runs of his own and four RBIs. Anthony Vasquez picked up the win that day going six innings while surrendering three runs on five hits.

That's Got to Hurt: In the seventh inning of last night's ballgame, Wyatt Mathisen was hit by a pitch for the 17th time this season tying the Aces single-season franchise record for HBP with Jeff Bailey set in 2010. Mathisen currently leads the Pacific Coast League in beanballs (17). El Paso's Ty France is in second with 13. Tim Locastro led the PCL in HBP with 26 while playing for the Oklahoma City Dodgers in 2018.

Final At-Bat Wins: With the victory Wednesday night, the Aces now have six final at-bat wins this season. Four have come at home on walk-offs (4/27 vs. FRE, 5/17 vs. TAC, 6/4 vs. NAS, 6/6 vs. NAS). Two have now come on the road. The first came on 5/29 @ ABQ thanks to a Juniel Querecuto RBI-groundout in the top of the ninth inning.

Scoring Position: Kevin Cron launched his go-ahead 2-run home run yesterday with Andy Young in scoring position. The hit rose Cron's average with runners in scoring position to .409 (27-for-66). He owns 10 home runs with RISP with 46 RBIs, 6 doubles, and a 1.448 OPS. Abraham Almonte is the next highest qualified hitter on the team with a .326 average with RISP (14-for-43).

2-Out Hitter: Travis Snider went 1-for-1 with a walk in yesterday's game while hitting with two outs. Snider leads the Aces in 2-out hitting with a .382 mark (26-for-68). With two outs, the lefty has four home runs, seven doubles, 15 RBIs, 17 walks, to go with a .506 OBP this season. Juniel Querecuto is second on the team with a .315 batting average with two outs (23-for-73).

Good Luck, AY: Lefty Alex Young is scheduled to make his Major League debut tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT against the San Francisco Giants. Young was a second-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 out of Texas Christian University. He was 4-3 with a 6.09 ERA this season with Reno before his call up.

