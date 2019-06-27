Sounds Clip Redbirds to Win Fourth Straight
June 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - After scoring 27 runs in their first two wins of their Memphis series, the Nashville Sounds won a low-scoring affair on Thursday night, beating the Memphis Redbirds 3-2 at AutoZone Park to move to 6-2 on their road trip and claim their fourth consecutive win.
The Sounds struck first in the second against Genesis Cabrera. With two outs and the bases empty, Scott Heineman singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Juremi Profar. After the Redbirds tied the game in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth against starter Wes Benjamin, the offense picked him up in the sixth against reliever Chris Ellis. The Sounds loaded the bases, and Carlos Tocci scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-2. Then Scott Heineman legged out a run-scoring fielder's choice to put the Sounds ahead 3-2.
That became the final thanks to four scoreless innings from the Sounds' bullpen. Tim Dillard worked the sixth, Reed Garrett struck out two in the seventh, Kyle Bird picked off a runner and saw the minimum in the eighth, and David Carpenter notched his 11th save in the ninth. Tocci helped the Sounds in the ninth when he threw out Randy Arozarena for the second out trying to advance to third base.
The finale of the four-game set and nine-game road trip is Friday night at 7:05 CT. Pedro Payano (1-2, 4.19) is scheduled to oppose Jake Woodford (5-3, 3.39).
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds have won five consecutive games against Memphis
Eli White snapped a seven-game hitting streak
All-Star closer David Carpenter is 11-for-11 in saves
Juremi Profar is 5-for-12 with two RBIs in his first three games with the Sounds
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.
