7th Annual Fourth on the Field Is Next Thursday at Raley Field

June 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





West Sacramento, Calif. - Raley Field will host its 7th annual Fourth on the Field on Thursday, July 4, beginning at 6:00 p.m. This River Cats and Raley Field tradition will feature a wide variety of local food trucks, live music, activities for kids and families, and a spectacular Independence Day fireworks show to cap the night. Those in attendance will be able to roam the ballpark and then relax on the field or in the stands while enjoying a fun-filled evening of food and entertainment for the whole family.

There will be nearly dozen food trucks from throughout the Sacramento region lining the warning track at Raley Field, and live music from After Dark on the outfield grass. Activities for kids at Fourth on the Field include face painters, henna artists, Fourth of July themed crafts, a playground and splash pad, plus, superhero training and a fairytale sing-along with photo opportunities provided by Whimsy & Wishes. At the end of the night, a special Independence Day fireworks show fires off at 9:30 p.m., with the beautiful Sacramento skyline as its backdrop.

The Raley Field Suite Level will be a 21+ Club area for the event, with access to full bars and killer fireworks views in both the Western Health Advantage Legacy Club and the Tito's Handmade Vodka Solon Club. Club Level tickets are expected to sell out, so purchase yours today!

Tickets to Raley Field Fourth on the Field are available now at www.rivercats.com. Please visit the event page for additional information, as well as a full list of food trucks and activities.

***

About the Sacramento River Cats

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.