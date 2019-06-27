Aviators Host Reno from June 29 - July 3

June 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release





LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will open a brief five-game homestand against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Tripe-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Saturday, June 29 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The five-game series against Reno will conclude on Wednesday, July 3 with the Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by City National Bank. All games in the series will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The Aviators, 44-35, are currently on a Northern California four-game road trip against the Fresno Grizzlies, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, that will conclude on Friday, June 28.

The Aviators organization have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. The franchise is playing in their 37th season in the Silver State as a member of the PCL.

LAS VEGAS AVIATORS LEAD TRIPLE-A BASEBALL IN HOME ATTENDANCE:

The Aviators lead Triple-A baseball (30 teams: 16 in PCL; 14 in International League) in total home attendance (379,202) and average (9,480 in 40 dates).

The Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, lead the IL in total home attendance (329,720) and average (8,243 in 40 dates).

2019 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 40 dates, Las Vegas total is 379,202 for an average of 9,480 (29 sellouts). The season-high sellout crowd was 12,111 vs. Tacoma on May 14 (Smokers Strike Out 16th Annual School Day Game). The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (1983-2019). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,380,213.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2016), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE:

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average

2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average

2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average

*1983 365,848 75 dates 4,878 average

2006 365,659 72 dates 5,079 average

*inaugural season

The following is the schedule and promotions for the five-game homestand from June 29 - July 3 at 7:05 p.m.:

Saturday, June 29: *Aviators Jersey Night, presented by Valley Health System vs. Reno - SOLD OUT

Sunday, June 30: Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network vs. Reno

Monday, July 1: Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network vs. Reno

Tuesday, July 2: Los Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") vs. Reno

Wednesday, July 3: Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by City National Bank vs. Reno - SOLD OUT

*first 2,500 fans through the gates

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE, presented by Nevada Donor Network: In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada...Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2019 campaign will mark the 11th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-6)

2019: Series is tied 4-games-to-4

+MiLB Es Divertido Ser Un Fan - "It's Fun To Be A Fan Campaign!" The Aviators will transform to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") eight times during the 2019 season at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The remaining dates are: Tuesday, July 2, July 23, July 30, August 20.

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 18, 2019 the second annual Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series taking place during the 2019 season. MiLB, on July 24, 2017, launched Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, a new multi-cultural fan engagement platform aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic/Latino baseball fans in 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program debuted in August 2017 in select MiLB markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte, North Carolina; Kane County, Illinois; and Visalia, California, with national expansion implemented in the 2018 season!

The Las Vegas Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Reno's roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization, according to Baseball America: right-handed pitcher Taylor Widener (No. 7).

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on a brief four-game road trip to Albuquerque, N.M. to face the Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, from Thursday-Sunday, July 4-7.

The Triple-A All-Star break will then commence from Monday-Wednesday, July 8-10. The 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities Triple-A All-Star Game, the 32nd annual contest featuring the International League vs. Pacific Coast League, will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, home of the Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The game will begin at 6:05 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on the MLB Network.

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on NBC Sports Radio AM 920 'THE GAME', which will carry live all 140 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 20th season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Tickets for all Aviators home games can be purchased at Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Box Office Hours:

NON-GAME DAYS:

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday is closed

GAME DAYS:

Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to end of game

Sunday night games (June - September) from noon to end of game

NOTE: Las Vegas Ballpark will call is located off Pavilion Center Drive near the main entrance to the ballpark, Will call is open 1.5 hours before the game and closed at the end of the game.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com).

The Aviators will be offering a military and first responders discount through the team's partnership with GovX (www.govx.com) - - $5.00 off tickets through the website.

The individual game tickets for the 70-game home season are subject to dynamic pricing.

The pricing classifications are subject to change:

Home Plate Box ($35-$45)

Dugout Prime ($29-$39)

Dugout Box ($22-$32)

Outfield Prime ($18-$28)

Outfield Box ($15-$25)

4 Topps Corners ($50-$60)

Home Run Porch ($50-$60)

Social/Berm ($12-$22)

2019 Group Tickets are on sale and the phone number is (702) 943-7200.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.