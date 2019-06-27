Chanclas Fly Past Round Rock

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas used the long ball in Wednesday night's game to propel them to a 3-0 victory over the Round Rock Chupacabras. The Chanclas launched two solo home runs during the win. San Antonio's pitching staff combined to allow one hit for the second time this season. They accomplished that feat in game two of the April 21 doubleheader against Nashville.

After two scoreless innings with no hits from either team, Chanclas third baseman Lucas Erceg launched his 10th home run of the season over the right field in the bottom of the third. It was the first hit of the game and first baserunner for the Chanclas. His home run gave San Antonio a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.

The Chupacabras threatened in the top of the fifth inning, putting runners on second and third with no outs. Smith settled down and preceded to strike out the next batter, get a fly ball out, and struck out the final batter of the inning to preserve the 1-0 lead.

The Chanclas increased their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. After David Freitas lead off the inning with a double, Nate Orf drove in his 27th run of the season on an RBI single to give San Antonio a 2-0 advantage.

Chanclas first baseman Jake Hager provided another insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning. With nobody on and two outs, Hager connected for his seventh home run of the season on a long fly ball over the left field wall.

Burch Smith got the start tonight for the Flying Chanclas and was a dominating force all night long against Round Rock. Smith pitched six scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking four, and striking out seven. With the win, he improves to 6-3 on the season.

Deolis Guerra and Donnie Hart combined for two scoreless innings of work, both striking out one batter each. Taylor Williams locked down his third save of the season in four opportunities.

Going 0-for-4 in tonight's game, Mauricio Dubon's hitting streak was snapped and his on-base streak was snapped. Keston Hiura now has the highest current hitting streak at 8 games. Thanks to a sixth inning double, Freitas now holds the current team high with a 20-game on base streak.

Rogelio Armenteros was the starting pitcher tonight for the Chupacabras. He pitched four and 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. With the loss, he falls to 3-5 on the season.

Round Rock infielder Josh Rojas accounted for the lone Chupacabra hit with a double in the fifth inning.

The Flying Chanclas wrap up their four-game series with Round Rock Thursday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. San Antonio will go with right-hander Zack Brown (2-4, 5.73). Left-hander Cionel Perez (1-1, 5.80) will start for Round Rock. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

