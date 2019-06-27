OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 27, 2019

June 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





New Orleans Baby Cakes (43-36) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (31-46)

Game #78 of 140/Home #38 of 70 (12-25)

Pitching Probables: NO-LHP Mike Kickham (3-3, 4.71) vs. OKC-LHP Rob Zastryzny (2-3, 6.61)

Thursday, June 27, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try to take the edge in their four-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series is tied, 1-1.

Last Game: New Orleans held the Dodgers to one run and three hits as they evened the series between the teams by sending OKC to a 3-1 loss Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The New Orleans pitching staff faced one batter over the minimum and retired 22 of the final 23 batters, including the last 14 straight. Oklahoma City's lone run of the night came via Jake Peter's solo homer in the second inning. New Orleans tied the game, 1-1, in the fourth inning when Lewis Brinson hit a home run out to right-center field. Yangervis Solarte gave the Baby Cakes a 2-1 advantage in the sixth inning with another home run. The Baby Cakes added a run in the ninth inning when Tyler Heineman reached on a fielding error by Dodgers pitcher Stetson Allie, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, stole third base, then scored on a RBI single up the middle by Rosell Herrera. New Orleans starting pitcher Joe Gunkel (1-1) picked up the win, holding OKC to one run and three hits over 5.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and had five strikeouts. Relievers Jeff Brigham and R.J. Alvarez held the Dodgers without a hit or run between the sixth and eighth innings. Kyle Keller pitched a perfect ninth to notch his sixth save. Dodgers starting pitcher Logan Bawcom (0-1) was charged with the loss despite throwing six quality innings. He held the Baby Cakes to two runs and seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Rob Zastryzny (2-3) makes his 12th start of the season and second against New Orleans...In his last outing June 22 against Memphis at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Zastryzny was charged with his first loss since April 27, allowing three runs and seven hits over 6.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts in OKC's 5-0 defeat...Prior to his last two starts, the Dodgers had won each of Zastryzny's previous five starts, as well as each of the previous seven games he appeared in...Zastryzny has racked up a team-leading 69 K's this season, reaching at least nine strikeouts twice. On May 4 in New Orleans, he tied his career high with 10 K's...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization and was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri...He played the majority of 2018 with Iowa (33 games) and made six appearances with Chicago...Zastryzny last started against the Baby Cakes May 4 at the Shrine on Airline. He held New Orleans to two runs and five hits over 5.1 innings with two walks and a career-high 10 K's, but did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual 8-7 win.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 4-6 2018: 9-7 All-time: 182-160 At OKC: 96-73 The Dodgers and Baby Cakes meet for their third series this season, but first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...New Orleans took the last series between the teams May 21-24, 3-1. OKC won the series opener at the Shrine on Airline before New Orleans won the final three games of the set. The series marked the final time the teams will meet at the Shrine on Airline, as the New Orleans franchise is relocating to Wichita next season...So far the Baby Cakes have outscored the Dodgers, 68-42, while batting .291 and holding OKC to a .178 team average. Three of New Orleans' six wins have been by eight runs...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last five season series against the Baby Cakes...The Dodgers went 6-2 against New Orleans in OKC during the 2018 season, including a four-game series sweep April 13-16.

Pacified: Last night the Dodgers were limited to just three hits and did not have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position for the second time this season (May 13 at Round Rock). It's the seventh time the Dodgers were held to three or fewer hits in a game and the 14th time this season they scored one or no runs...Against the Baby Cakes this season, the Dodgers are batting just .178 and have been held to one or no runs four times in 10 meetings. They've also struck out 115 times for an average of 11.5 per game, with at least 10 strikeouts in eight of 10 games.

Turnpike Turnover: Infielder Gavin Lux, outfielder DJ Peters and pitcher Dustin May have all been added to Oklahoma City's roster from Double-A Tulsa, with all three currently ranked among the Dodgers' Top 10 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. Both Lux and May were recently named Texas League All-Stars. Lux ranked among the Texas League leaders in hits (81, 2nd), SLG (.541, 2nd), OPS (.896, 2nd), homers (13, 2nd) and batting average (.313, 5th). Peters ranked tied for sixth with 11 homers and tied for seventh with 42 RBI. May was tied for the league lead in starts (15) and ranked second in strikeouts (86), fourth in WHIP (1.15), fourth in BAA (.237) and sixth in ERA (3.74)...Additionally, outfielder Jon Kemmer has also been added to the roster after signing as a free agent. Kemmer was playing for Generales de Durango in the Mexican League and put up an incredible .355/.454/.714 slashline with 21 homers and 49 RBI in 58 games.

Shining Stars: Yesterday catcher Will Smith and reliever Kevin Quackenbush were both named to the 2019 Triple-A Star Game, set for Wednesday, July 10 in El Paso...Smith was the leading vote-getter at catcher among league field managers, general managers, media and broadcasters. Despite playing in just 49 of the team's 76 games, Smith leads the team with 38 runs, tied for the team lead with 14 homers and ranks second with 39 RBI. He is slashing .291/.397/.609 during PCL play...Quackenbush leads the team and ranks third in the PCL with 31 appearances. He's posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and .230 opponent average and is currently ranks second in strikeouts among PCL relievers with 54 K's.

Dinger Details: Jake Peter homered in a second straight game last night as the Dodgers have now homered in four straight games and in 10 of their last 11 contests. OKC has also gone deep at least once in 23 of the last 26 games, totaling 43 homers during that time...Twelve of the team's last 17 runs have scored on homers, including 11 of the last 15 runs...On the flip side, the Dodgers allowed two home runs last night, as OKC opponents have hit 17 homers over the last eight games after surrendering 12 homers over the first 15 games this month.

I Came in Like a Rek-ing Ball: Zach Reks picked up a hit in a fifth straight game, as he has now hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games, batting .375 (30x80) with 11 multi-hit games, eight homers and 24 RBI. He has also hit safely in 21 of his last 22 starts, going 36-for-99 (.364) with nine home runs, six doubles and 29 RBI...Reks is tied for first in the PCL with nine home runs this month, while his 63 total bases rank second in the league and his 26 RBI are tied for second...Reks leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 20 total homers and 57 total RBI between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 69 games. Between 2017-18, Reks hit just seven homers and tallied 52 RBI over 135 games.

Around the Horn: Yesterday Tony Gonsolin became the fifth OKC Dodger to make his Major League debut this season, joining Matt Beaty, Kyle Garlick, Josh Sborz and Will Smith...Jake Peter has started the current series 4-for-7 with two homers and has notched back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time this season...New Orleans collected five extra-base hits last night, as opponents have now collected 33 extra-base hits in the last six games and 45 extra-base hits in the last eight games...With last night's loss, the Dodgers still have yet to win consecutive games in the same home series. They are now 9-22 over the last 31 home games and 12-25 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season, marking the fewest home wins in Triple-A...Last night was the first time the Dodgers did not draw a walk since May 3 at New Orleans (50 games).

