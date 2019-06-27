Round Rock Express RHP Cy Sneed Promoted to Houston Astros

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - There's a new Cy in town! The Houston Astros have purchased the contract of Round Rock Express RHP Cy Sneed, the club announced on Thursday morning. Sneed is expected to be in uniform for Houston's 1:10 p.m. matinee against the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon.

Sneed is seeking his major league debut in what is his first career promotion to the big leagues. The callup comes less than 24 hours after Sneed was named to the Pacific Coast League team for the upcoming Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso.

The righty has been one of Round Rock's most consistent pitchers in 2019, posting a 5-6 record with a 4.48 ERA (35 ER/70.1 IP) in 14 games, including eight starts. His 59 strikeouts rank second on the team only to LHP Ryan Hartman's 62. He also leads the team in innings pitched with 70.1 on the year.

The 26-year-old earned Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Honors in May after posting a pair of dominant appearances. Back on May 22, the righty pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four. He carried a perfect game into the eighth inning, when San Antonio INF Cory Spangenberg ended the perfecto with a one-out double to left field. He then kept his hot stretch alive on May 27, twirling another 8.0 shutout innings in a win over the Nashville Sounds in the resumption of an April 18 contest that was suspended due to rain. Sneed allowed just two hits while striking out a season-high 10, falling just one short of matching his career-best.

Sneed posted a solid 2018 campaign with the Fresno Grizzlies a year ago, going 10-6 with a 3.83 ERA (54 ER/127.0 IP) in 26 games, including 20 starts. He led the club in wins and innings pitched while only allowing six home runs on the year. In six professional seasons, Sneed has compiled a 37-36 record with a 4.19 ERA (283 ER/607.1 IP) with 533 strikeouts to just 190 walks in 182 career games, including 97 starts.

The Elko, Nevada native was acquired by the Houston Astros from the Milwaukee Brewers in a November 19, 2015 trade for INF Jonathan Villar. He was originally drafted by the Brewers in the third round of the June 2014 draft. The Sneed family is no stranger to the MLB Draft as his father Robert was drafted by the New York Mets in the 1986 draft while his brother Zeb was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 2012 draft.

