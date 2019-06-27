Brugman Bashes Two Bombs as Rainiers Hang on against Isotopes

June 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Albuquerque, NM - After the Tacoma Rainiers built a seven-run advantage with the help of two Jaycob Brugman home runs, the Albuquerque Isotopes scored five ninth inning runs and put the winning run aboard before Tacoma halted the rally and clung on for a 9-8 victory at Isotopes Park on Wednesday.

The Rainiers (37-42) jumped out to an early lead with a Kristopher Negron two-run home run in the top of the first. Left fielder Jaycob Brugman provided the first of two two-run home runs in next inning, extending the lead, 4-0.

The 27-year-old Brugman launched his second round-tripper in the third, his sixth of the season. The outfielder finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs in the victory and has three home runs over the first two games in Albuquerque (34-45).

Shed Long singled home Kelby Tomlinson to give the Rainiers their biggest lead of the game, 7-0, in the fourth. John Andreoli blasted a solo shot in the fifth to give Tacoma four home runs and at least one run in each of the first four innings. Andreoli, who also scored on both of Brugman's home runs, went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and three runs.

Anthony Misiewicz (3-4) pitched the first six innings before a 20-minute lightning delay and surrendered three runs on six hits and one walk. The southpaw struck out three to earn his third win.

Tacoma added what would become a much-needed insurance run in the ninth when Andreoli singled home Long, giving the Rainiers a 9-4 advantage.

In the home half of the ninth, the first five Isotopes reached against right-hander Gerson Bautista, including a grand slam to make it a one-run game for the first time since Negron's first inning round-tripper.

David McKay came on and issued a walk before a Tim Lopes error put the winning run on first. McKay struck out Dom Nunez to end the game, earning his first save.

Thursday's match-up between the Rainiers and Albuquerque will start at 5:35 p.m. PDT from Isotopes Park. Left-hander Jon Niese (3-2, 4.47) will be on the mound for Tacoma in the third game of the four-game set. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.