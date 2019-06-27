Flying Chanclas Blank Chupacabras 3-0

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Round Rock Chupacabras (46-33) suffered a 3-0 shutout loss to the San Antonio Flying Chanclas (50-30) on Thursday night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. The Flying Chanclas pitching staff worked together to hold the Chupacabras to a one-hit shutout, taking an advantage in the current installment of the I-35 Rivalry Series.

Flying Chanclas RHP Burch Smith (6-3, 2.63) earned the win after a 6.0-inning start in which he held the Chupacabras to only one hit while striking out seven. Round Rock RHP Rogelio Armenteros (3-5, 4.74) suffered the loss after surrendering a run on five hits in a 4.1-inning outing.

The foes exchanged two scoreless frames before 3B Lucas Erceg notched a solo shot to put the Flying Chanclas on the board in the third. The Chupacabras' foe then extended their lead in the sixth as DH David Freitas doubled and RF Nate Orf singled him home.

In the seventh, 1B Jake Hager tacked on another longball to decide an eventual 3-0 Flying Chanclas victory.

Round Rock's lone hit came via a Josh Rojas ground-rule double in the fifth inning. The Chupacabras teamed up to draw four walks but couldn't muster the key base hits needed to drive in a run.

The Chupacabras and Flying Chanclas transform back into the Express and Missions on Friday night ahead of their series finale. Round Rock aims for a win to salvage a series split while the Missions shoot for a series victory. Express LHP Cionel Pérez (1-1, 5.80) is slated to start opposite San Antonio RHP Zack Brown (2-4, 5.73). First pitch at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m.

