Las Vegas rolls past Fresno 10-5 Wednesday night

June 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (40-39) fell to the Las Vegas Aviators (44-35) 10-5 from Chukchansi Park. A seven-run top of the eighth by Las Vegas clouded any comeback possibility for Fresno. Miguel Romero (3-1) received the decision after two-plus frames of relief. He fanned five. Dakota Bacus (4-2) suffered the loss.

Cameron Rupp highlighted the Aviators offense with a three-hit night. Rupp lifted an early homer and doubled in a pair late. Chris Hermann also went deep with a solo missile in the fourth. Finally, Jorge Mateo finished the dinger barrage with a three-run clout in the eighth. The three hitters drove in eight of the nine Las Vegas runs.

Jose Marmolejos and Matt Reynolds co-piloted the Grizzlies bats. Marmolejos mustered two hits, extending the current club-high hit streak to 11 contests. He became the fourth Fresno player to have an 11-game hit streak. Reynolds notched a pair of hits as well, including a three-run big fly. It was his 10th of the year. Yadiel Hernandez and Alec Keller provided multi-hit affairs as well.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 2B Matt Reynolds (2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- 1B Jose Marmolejos (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- RHP James Bourque (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)

- C Cameron Rupp (3-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- DH Chris Herrmann (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- SS Jorge Mateo (1-5, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday June 27 Las Vegas Aviators (Home) RHP Erick Fedde (Fresno) vs. LHP Jesus Luzardo (Las Vegas) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: A couple hours after Vanderbilt defeated Michigan in the College World Series, Wolverines product James Bourque hurled two and one-third hitless/scoreless frames out of the bullpen for Fresno. Bourque walked two and stuck out a season-high five.

