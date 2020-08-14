Pit Spitters Make Slight Adjustments to Games and Schedule

August 14, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - As the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Great Lakes Resorters enter the last three weeks of their season, the teams will be seeing some slight adjustments to the remaining regular season games and 2020 schedule.

The following schedule adjustments are being made:

Starting Tuesday, August 18, all games will be played as seven inning games instead of nine inning games.

Tuesday, August 25 will now be an off day. That game was originally scheduled to be a Pit Spitters home game.

These changes are in response to colleges adjusting fall class schedules, and student athlete report times, as colleges and universities continue to react to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"A few more players than originally scheduled have been called back to school and a few players that we thought were going to be able to come to Traverse City have not been able to make it up." Said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "In a season as weird as this one has been, this is just another challenge for us to work around. Ultimately these small adjustments were necessary to ensure we have high quality baseball down the stretch and that we can play out the regular season as planned, giving our fans as many chances as possible to get out and experience Pit Spitters baseball this summer."

Fans that have tickets for the August 25 game can exchange those to any remaining 2020 regular season game, or for a game in May or June of 2021.

The Pit Spitters and Resorters regular season concludes on September 2, with the post-season playoffs beginning on September 3. The season will conclude with a championship game against the winner of the Southern Michigan Pod, which will take place at Turtle Creek Stadium on Saturday, September 5.

A 2020 schedule can be found at www.PitSpitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.