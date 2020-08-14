Bombers, Mac Daddies Split Doubleheader as Bombers Rally Comes up Short in Nightcap
August 14, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release
The Battle Creek Bombers and the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies split Friday night's doubleheader, with the Bombers taking the first game, 2-1, and the Mac Daddies taking the second, 5-3.
GAME ONE
Tim Pomaville (Concordia University) got the start for the Bombers and gave up one run over three innings on two hits and four walks. Jake Carroll (Northwood University) started for Kalamazoo and got the loss, pitching three innings, giving up two runs on one hit and three walks.
Tyler Carper (University of Minnesota Morris) came out of the bullpen for the Bombers and picked up the win by throwing two no-hit innings to close out the game.
The Mac Daddies got the scoring started in the top of the first when Kyle Ashworth (California Polytechnic State University) tripled off the wall and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Bombers would respond in the fourth when Jimmy Wressel (Concordia University) knocked in two runs with a single to put the Bombers up for good.
GAME TWO
Justin Mansager (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) started for the Mac Daddies, going three innings, giving up one run on two hits and three walks. Connor Vallie (Davenport University) had a strong Bombers debut in his first start, throwing three innings of one-hit ball.
Peter Theodorellis (Molloy College) picked up the loss, giving up three runs on four hits in the fourth inning. Parker Murdie (Grand Valley State University) got the win, throwing two innings, giving up two runs on three hits.
The Bombers started the scoring early as Alex Baumann (University of Minnesota Morris) scored while Matt Hogan (Vanderbilt University) was caught in a rundown between first and second.
The lead stood until the Mac Daddies scored three in the fourth, anchored by Alex Ludwick's (Baldwin Wallace University) 2 RBI double.
The Bombers responded with one in the bottom of the fourth as Preston Sherman (Concordia University) knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Jake Martin (College of the Desert) hit a 2 RBI single to break the game open in the top of the fifth and extend the Mac Daddies' lead.
The Bombers threatened in the fifth, adding another run on a sacrifice fly, but could not finish the comeback as Murdie got back-to-back Bombers to strikeout to end the game.
