Lightning Delay Cancels Any Chance for a Honker Comeback

ROCHESTER, MN - The Rochester Honkers (6-26) sent Mike Andersen (Gustavus Adolphus) out for the 8th inning, but, after one pitch in to the leadoff hitter, the Flock trotted off the field as the umpires signaled for a lightning delay.

The delay lasted 30 minutes before the game was officially called and the Waterloo Bucks (23-16) were awarded the win: their ninth in as many games against the Team in Teal.

Honkers reliever Ben Byom (Wisconsin-La Crosse) was designated the losing pitcher, after giving up the fourth and fifth runs on an RBI single by Ryan Guardino during the fifth inning. Byom was the first reliever out of the bullpen, after starter Charles Harrison (UCLA) put together his second consecutive quality start, going four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out four.

The command of the fastball was particularly prevalent, as the righty was able to locate his low-90s heater in all four corners of the zone for strikes.

Playing catch with Harrison all evening was Tanner Tweedt (Sacramento City), who actually made his biggest impact of the game at the plate, not behind it.

On the first pitch of his second at-bat, Tweedt mashed his fourth home run of the season, this time of the three-run variety, scoring Aaron Simmons (Wisconsin-Stevens Point) and Robert Moore (Arkansas). Tweedt would finish the game with a one-for-three night, with five bases collected thanks to a fifth-inning walk.

The Honkers displayed a stroke of patience, working eight walks. Simmons holds three of them, upping his total on the year to 12. He now stands at eighth on the team in that category despite having played in only eight games.

The six-game series continues tomorrow night in Waterloo, Iowa as the teams travel south for their 6:35 pm CST first pitch. Jeremy Klick (St. Thomas) will make his second start of the season for the Flock.

