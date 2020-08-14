Bacus Called up by Nationals
August 14, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, IA - Former Waterloo Bucks pitcher Dakota Bacus was called up to the big leagues Friday by the Washington Nationals. With Washington resuming a suspended game against the Baltimore Orioles in today's early action, Bacus entered the contest in the eighth inning, facing six batters over two innings and striking out one in his Major League debut. Bacus becomes the 17th former Buck to play Major League Baseball and joins Oakland A's pitcher A.J. Puk and Chicago White Sox infielder Ryan Goins as former Bucks who are active Major Leaguers.
A product of Indiana State University, Bacus pitched for Waterloo in 2011. The Moline, Illinois native appeared in 11 games for the Bucks, starting four. Bacus finished his Waterloo career with a 2-1 record, a 4.39 ERA, and 19 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.
The right-handed hurler was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the ninth round of the 2012 MLB Amateur Entry Draft. Bacus made his way to the Washington Nationals organization, most recently playing for the Harrisburg Senators (AA) and the Fresno Grizzlies (AAA) in 2019. Finishing last year with a 5-5 record, a 3.58 ERA, and 52 strikeouts in 46 appearances out of the pen for Fresno, Bacus was named a Pacific Coast League Mid-Season All-Star.
WATERLOO BUCKS ALUMNI TO MAKE IT TO THE SHOW
PLAYER MLB DEBUT DEBUT TEAM SEASONS WITH BUCKS
Matt Cepicky 7/31/2002 Montreal Expos 1997
Wes Obermueller 9/20/2002 Kansas City Royals 1996
Jeff Duncan 5/20/2003 New York Mets 1998
Jimmy Journell 6/29/2003 St. Louis Cardinals 1997
Clint Barmes 9/5/2003 Colorado Rockies 1999-2000
Tim Gradoville None** Philadelphia Phillies 2001
Curtis Thigpen 6/6/2007 Toronto Blue Jays 2002
Willie Collazo 9/5/2007 New York Mets 1999
Dan Jennings 4/30/2012 Miami Marlins 2006-07
Evan Reed 5/16/2013 Detroit Tigers 2005
Brandon Bantz 6/8/2013 Seattle Mariners 2007
Ryan Goins* 8/23/2013 Toronto Blue Jays 2008
James Jones 4/18/2014 Seattle Mariners 2008
Cameron Perkins 6/20/2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2011
Eric Stout 4/25/2018 Kansas City Royals 2013
Kevin Kaczmarski 6/24/2018 New York Mets 2012 & 2014
AJ Puk* 8/21/2019 Oakland Athletics 2014
Zach McKinstry None** Los Angeles Dodgers 2015
Dakota Bacus* 8/14/2020 Washington Nationals 2011
* denotes active Major Leaguer
** denotes called up to MLB, but never played
