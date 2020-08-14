Patrick Shines in Spitters Victory

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters held the Great Lakes Resorters to a mere two hits as they captured their 21st victory 3-1 in front of a capacity crowd Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Pit Spitters starting pitcher and Purdue Northwest University product, Chad Patrick, had the longest outing of any Spitter this season tossing eight innings of one-run baseball on two hits, no walks, and a new single-game record 11 strikeouts in the winning effort.

Traverse City struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning - featuring a sacrifice fly from Hope College infielder, Brant Kym - to take the early 2-0 advantage. The Spitters plated another lone tally in the third as Chris Monroe roped a double - extending his hitting streak to a tied-for-best nine games - before scoring from third on a ball that skipped off the mitt of catcher, Noah Moore, to make it a 3-0 ballgame. The Resorters cut into the Spitters lead in the ensuing frame as Austin Pollack smoked a double before designated hitter, Carson Taylor, plated him on a sacrifice ground out to slim the lead to 3-1. Resorters bullpen arm, Nick Brown, kept the Spitters in check going five innings while allowing no runs on four strikeouts, but the Resorters were unable to notch a single hit through the final four frames as they fell to the Spitters 3-1.

In his first victory, Chad Patrick (1-1) becomes the first pitcher this summer to notch a double-digit strikeout performance while taking the team-lead in that department with 37 so far on the campaign. Resorters starter and Grand Valley State lefty, Cade Cintorino (0-1), gave up three runs - none of them earned - through three innings of work in his first loss. The Pit Spitters improve to 21-4 while the Resorters fall to 4-21.

