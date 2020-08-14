Rafters Take Win Streak to Six with Sweep of Rivets

August 14, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (30-10) packed the scoreboard with 13 runs and 12 hits on Friday in a 13-4 win over the Rockford Rivets (14-23). The Rafters scored 11 runs in the middle innings to match their longest win streak of the year.

The Rafters jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. Richie Schiekofer tripled to center and was struck home by Jason DiCochea on an RBI single, his eighth RBI of the year. DiCochea has an RBI in each of the five games.

Nathan Hemmerling pitched five shutout innings in his seventh start for the Rafters, his longest outing of the season. Hemmerling struck out four and earned his first win of the year. Billy Black, Ethan Peters and Donovan Brandl relieved and shut the door in the win.

Andy Garriola was 3-5 with three runs scored, leading the Rafters in hits. Kyle Teel kept his bat hot with a 2-4 effort, driving in four runs. Jacob Hinderleider also was 2-4, driving three runs home.

The La Crosse Loggers and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters start a two-game series Saturday night at 6:35pm. Coverage of the Loggers and the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.